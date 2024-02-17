Google announces Android 15 developer preview for Pixel





Google is rolling out Android 15 Developer Preview 1 today. It's been nine years since Google has provided early information about the direction Android is heading ahead of its stable release later this year.

The fifth year of previews begins in February to give developers more time to provide feedback and update their apps.

Android 15 has several highlights, including protecting user privacy and security. This includes the latest version of Privacy Sandbox on Android and Health Connect with new fitness, nutrition, and other data types. Google also mentions partial screen sharing and casting starting with Android 14 QPR2.

Additionally, a new FileIntegrityManager has been added with an API that leverages the fs-verity feature of the Linux kernel.

fs-verity lets you protect your files with custom cryptographic signatures, so you can be sure they haven't been tampered with or corrupted. This increases security and protects against potential malware and unauthorized file changes that could compromise app functionality or data.

With Creator Support, in-app camera controls give developers more control over camera hardware and its algorithms on supported devices. The available extensions provide:

Android 15 extends support for Universal MIDI Packets (UMP) to virtual MIDI apps, allowing composer applications to control synthesizer apps as virtual MIDI 2.0 devices (as if they were USB MIDI 2.0 devices).

To improve performance and quality, Google is providing new Android Dynamic Performance Framework (ADPF) features. These APIs allow games and other performance-intensive apps to interact more directly with the power and thermal systems of Android devices. On supported Android 15 devices you can:

Tip Session power efficiency mode indicates that the associated threads prioritize power savings over performance and is ideal for long-running background workloads. Both GPU and CPU work time can be reported in the hint session, allowing the system to adjust CPU and GPU frequencies together to best meet workload demands. Thermal headroom threshold for interpreting possible thermal throttle status based on headroom prediction.

Finally, on the developer productivity side, Android 15 adds more OpenJDK APIs, including quality of life improvements around NIO buffers, streams, security, and more.

At launch, Android 15 Developer Preview system images are available for Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro. Android emulator.

When you manually install a preview build, you automatically get all future preview and beta updates over the air. Please see here for the detail.

Google also warns about methods such as:

An issue with sideloading Developer Preview 1 builds may cause a “Device is corrupted” message to appear on your device after sideloading is complete. To avoid this issue, we recommend that a developer test the device by flashing his factory image whenever possible, rather than sideloading his OTA system image.

If you're using Android 14 QPR3, Google recommends moving to Developer Preview 1 now.

Otherwise, your Android 14 Beta may have a more recent build date and you may not be able to move directly to Android 15 Developer Preview without a data wipe.

DP1 (AP31.240119.016) with the February 2024 security patch is officially intended for developers only and is not intended for daily or consumer use. Currently only available via manual download and flash/sideloading, a public Android beta will be available in late April. If you need help, check out our complete guide to installing Android 15.

FTC: We use automated affiliate links that generate income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2024/02/16/android-15-developer-preview-pixel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos