Google One may soon include Nest Aware





Summary Google One may expand its subscription service to include a home security plan, Nest Aware, as evidenced by the strings included in the latest Home app. Nest Aware within Google One includes a basic plan and may have the option to pay extra for Nest Aware Plus with 24/7 recording history. It's unclear whether Nest Aware will be available on all Google One plans, only on higher storage tiers, or as part of a new One plan specifically for Nest Aware.

Google One was initially primarily a way to get more storage across Google services, but the company has slowly but surely built out the subscription to include more features. We currently offer access to VPNs, Google Photo editing tools, rebates on hardware products, and most recently, Gemini Advanced. Google appears to be planning to add Nest Aware to one of its subscriptions to rule them all.

The addition of Nest Aware isn't surprising, as Google inadvertently teased a combined Google One and Nest Aware plan in the Google Home app in October 2023. Now, 9to5Google has found further evidence that Home Security Plans will be part of Google One. . The publication states that One will most likely include a basic plan of Nest Aware worth $80 per year, which gives him 30 days of limited (event-based) video history of his security cameras. It is believed that it will be accessible. The more expensive Nest Aware Plus, which has 24/7 recording history, can be a paid add-on.

The strings in the latest Home app version 3.13 seem to point to exactly this setting.

%1$s is currently using a Nest Aware subscription included in their Google One plan. You can add more video history through Google One.

%1$s is currently using a Nest Aware Plus subscription added to their Google One plan.

In traditional Google fashion, switching to a Google One plan that includes Nest Aware can be a hassle. Additionally, you'll see a string indicating that you may need to contact support to confirm that your standalone subscription is no longer active. If not canceled, you can continue paying for your old subscription. ”

It's unclear whether Nest Aware is available on all Google One plans, or only on plans with larger storage. It could even be an entirely new, more expensive tier, like Google's new 2TB AI tier.

Meanwhile, Google has also increased the price of Nest Aware internationally, after already doing so in the US last year. As spotted by 9to5Google, multiple Redditors have reported being informed about the significant price increase. For example, in Canada, Nest Aware Plus will now cost CAD 20 per month, an increase of CAD 4 from the original price of CAD 16. The traditional 1st generation plan increases from CAD 50 to CAD 100.

It's unclear if or when new Google One plans with Nest Aware will be available outside the US. Considering Google first teased it back in October, and there's now more strings within the Home app, it might not take long.

