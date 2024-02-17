



Posted by: Dave Burke, Vice President of Engineering

Today, we're releasing the first developer preview of Android 15. This allows developers to work with us to build a better Android.

With Android 15, we continue our efforts to build a platform that helps you be more productive, while creating a great media experience on the most diverse lineup of devices, minimizing battery impact, and delivering smooth apps. provides new features to maximize performance and protect user privacy and security. .

Android lets your apps take advantage of premium device hardware, including high-end camera features, powerful GPUs, vibrant displays, and AI processing. Demand for large screen devices such as tablets, foldables, and flips continues to grow, creating opportunities to reach high-value users. Android is also working to provide tools and libraries to help apps take advantage of the latest advances in AI.

Your feedback on the Android 15 Developer Preview and QPR Beta programs plays an important role in the continued improvement of Android. The Android 15 developer site has more information about the preview, including detailed documentation for Pixel downloads and changes. This preview is just the beginning, and we'll be sharing more as the release cycle progresses. Thank you for helping us make Android a platform that works for everyone.

Protecting user privacy and security

Android is constantly working to create solutions that maximize user privacy and security.

Android privacy sandbox

Android 15 brings the Android AD service to extension level 10 and includes the latest version of Privacy Sandbox on Android. This is part of our efforts to develop new technologies that improve user privacy and enable effective, personalized advertising experiences on mobile apps. Our website provides details about the Android Privacy Sandbox developer preview and beta programs to help you get started.

health connect

Android 15 integrates 10 Android 14 extensions into Health Connect by Android, a secure, centralized platform for managing and sharing health and fitness data collected by your apps. This update adds support for new data types across fitness, nutrition, and more.

file integrity

FileIntegrityManager in Android 15 includes a new API that takes advantage of the Linux kernel's fs-verity feature. fs-verity lets you protect your files with custom cryptographic signatures, so you can be sure they haven't been tampered with or corrupted. This increases security and protects against potential malware and unauthorized file changes that could compromise app functionality or data.

partial screen sharing

Android 15 supports partial screen sharing, which allows users to share or record only the app window instead of the entire device screen. This feature was first enabled in Android 14 QPR2 and includes MediaProjection callbacks that allow apps to customize partial screen sharing experiences. Please note that user consent is required for each MediaProjection capture session.

Support creators

Android continues to work to provide creators with access to tools and hardware that help them bring their vision to life on Android.

In-app camera control

Android 15 adds new enhancements that give you more control over camera hardware and its algorithms on supported devices.

Advanced flash intensity adjustment allows you to precisely control flash intensity in both SINGLE and TORCH modes while capturing images.Virtual MIDI 2.0 device

Android 13 adds support for connecting to MIDI 2.0 devices over USB that communicate using Universal MIDI Packets (UMP). Android 15 extends UMP support to virtual MIDI apps, allowing composer apps to control synthesizer apps as virtual MIDI 2.0 devices, just like USB MIDI 2.0 devices.

performance and quality

Android remains committed to helping you improve the quality of your apps. Much of this focus is on tools and libraries, including Jetpack Compose, Android Studio, and more.

dynamic performance

Android 15 continues our investment in Android Dynamic Performance Framework (ADPF). ADPF is a set of APIs that allows games and performance-intensive apps to interact more directly with the power and thermal systems of Android devices. Android 15 adds new ADPF features on supported devices.

Tip Session power efficiency mode indicates that the associated threads prioritize power savings over performance and is ideal for long-running background workloads. Both GPU and CPU work time can be reported in the hint session, allowing the system to adjust CPU and GPU frequencies together to best meet workload demands.

For more information on how to use ADPF in your apps and games, please see our documentation.

developer productivity

Android 15 continues to add OpenJDK APIs with quality of life improvements around NIO buffers, streams, security, and more. These APIs are updated on over 1 billion devices running Android 12 or later through Google Play system updates, so you can take advantage of the latest programming features.

App compatibility

We will notify you of platform stability milestones in advance to give you more time to plan your app compatibility efforts.

In addition to the final SDK/NDK API, this milestone also delivers the final internal API and system behavior for apps. Platform stability is expected to be achieved in June 2024, from which point there will be several months for final testing before official release. Click here for details on the release schedule.

Try using Android 15

The developer preview includes everything you need to try out Android 15 features, test your app, and provide feedback. Get started today by flashing a system image to your Pixel 6, 7, or 8 series device and Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. If you don't have a Pixel device, you can use 64-bit system images with the Android emulator in Android Studio.

For the best development experience on Android 15, we recommend using the latest preview of Android Studio Jellyfish (or newer Jellyfish+ version). Once setup is complete, you need to:

Try new features and APIs. Feedback is very important during the early stages of developer preview. Please report any issues using the tracker on our feedback page. Test your current app's compatibility. Check if your app is affected by Android 15 changes. Install your app on a device or emulator running Android 15 and test it thoroughly.

Preview system images and SDKs will be updated regularly throughout the Android 15 release cycle. This early preview release is intended for developers only and is not intended for daily or consumer use, and is therefore available for manual download only. After you manually install a preview build, you'll automatically receive all subsequent preview and beta updates over the air. Please see here for the detail.

If you plan to move from the Android 14 QPR Beta program to the Android 15 Developer Preview program and don't need to wipe your device, we recommend moving to Developer Preview 1 now. Otherwise, your Android 14 Beta may have a new build date and you may not be able to move directly to Android 15 Developer Preview without a data wipe.

Once we reach the beta release, we will invite consumers to try Android 15 as well, at which point they will begin enrolling in the Android Beta program. Please note that the Android Beta program is not yet available for Android 15 at this time.

For more information, visit the Android 15 developer site.

Java and OpenJDK are trademarks or registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://android-developers.googleblog.com/2024/02/first-developer-preview-android15.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos