Perplexity AI CEO says Google paid 4x more to prospective employees | Trending





Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas shared an interesting incident about a Google employee he tried to hire during a conversation with Big Tech Podcast host Alex Kantrowitz. In the conversation, he said that the technology company decided to retain a potential hire by offering Srinivas a significant raise, which came as quite a surprise.

Image shows Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas in conversation with Big Tech Podcast host Alex Kantrowitz about Google. (X/@Kantrowitz)

Kantrowitz shared with X a video from his podcast where the CEO of Perplexity AI shares this particular experience. The moment he told them he was going to join us, they quadrupled the offer – Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas on hiring from Google (k, here's the video), Kantrowitz Srinivas He wrote that he would share a video of the conversation.

“There was one great candidate that we tried to hire from Google,” Srinivas says in the video. This candidate used to work there, not as an AI person, but still on the Google Search team. And the moment he told them he was going to join us, they quadrupled his offer. ” The CEO and host went on to talk about employee retention and his firing by Google.

The post was shared on February 16, and the video has since garnered more than 1.1 million views. The share received nearly 400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

How did X users react to this video?

Alphabet doesn't look hopeless. It's really sustainable, writes user X. There is another option. Since Google didn't do his 4x, the person presented another counter proposal from his Perplexity and was going to share another proposal. oh my god! That's crazy, expressed a third. This is common in big tech, but in the worst case scenario, it's often well worth it to just prevent engineers from contributing to competitors, as they often have nothing better to do instead. commented a fourth man.

