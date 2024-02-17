Set fire to Google car | North Korean defector





We still don't know exactly why a group of people openly graffitied, vandalized, and torched Waymo cars in San Francisco. But we are well aware that this is an explosive milestone in a sporadic but growing revolt against big tech.

We know that self-driving cars are causing intense disagreements, especially in cities where they have begun sharing roads with emergency responders, pedestrians, and cyclists. In fact, public trust in this technology is declining as its adoption increases. This is due not only to general anxiety about self-driving cars, but also to high-profile incidents last fall, including an aGM Cruise robot taxi that pinched, dragged, and seriously injured a pedestrian. More than a third of Americans say they ride in a car.

We also know that fireworks explosions can be considered the most dramatic act in a series of escalations. Self-driving cars have been vocally opposed by authorities, protested, condemned, attacked, and now set on fire in a carnival-like display of defiance. The Waymo arson was not carried out in a vacuum.

Because of that, we know that trust in Silicon Valley as a whole is eroding and anger is percolating against Waymo, the big tech company owned by Google's parent company, Alphabet. Not just self-driving cars, of course, but also generative AI companies, like Uber and Amazon, which scour copyrighted works and generate plagiarized work, and punitive, algorithmic labor regimes. , misinformation and harmful content being pushed by Facebook and TikTok, and more.

It's all one piece. All of the above means that big tech companies have too much control over the lives of ordinary people, deciding for example whether robo-SUVs roam the local streets, and that little or nothing is meaningful to ordinary people. This is one of the reasons why there is a widespread feeling that there is no such thing. request.

Especially when governments appear unable or unwilling to resist. In the case of robotaxis, despite public opposition and months of activist protests from San Francisco city officials, firefighters, and emergency responders, the state agency CPUC ignored the city's concerns and kept them on the streets. Approved for further permission. Around the same time, California Governor Gavin Newson opposed a bipartisan bill that would require human operators in self-driving trucks. Shortly after both decisions, the Cruze vehicle collided with a pedestrian.

When people feel like their backs are against a wall, that their voices are not being heard, that free reign is being given to those who profit from the deployment of invasive technologies; It creates a situation that we would not be surprised to see. More drastic measures taken directly against those technologies.

That cycle goes back to the days of the forever misunderstood Luddites (if you're familiar with my work, you've probably heard me talk about it before). At the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, textile workers used machines to automate jobs and bring down industrialists who tried to introduce labor into the factory system. But they wielded the hammer as a last resort. Because elites, states, and profiteers refused to listen to the desperate pleas of ordinary people and the working class. Because democracy was off the table.

Now, more than ever, Silicon Valley needs attention. We all should. That's because the arson of the Waymo car is likely to be the turning point. If no one in power is willing to listen to the voices of people crying out their fears that big technology is disproportionately concentrating wealth, influence, and control over people's lives, then Amazon For the generative AI giant and self-driving car company, this smoldering AI-powered robot shell may just be the first.

There’s a reason why self-driving cars are the most important technology of the AI ​​era. And it suggests that perhaps we should have looked more carefully at how the public reacted to Silicon Valley transportation and Silicon Valley jargon's forays into the mobility space. This area could be a litmus test for how much the general public wants technology to penetrate. bear.

At the height of the e-scooter craze, angry citizens threw dozens of birds into rivers, buried them in the sand, and created Instagram accounts dedicated to the myriad ways people had destroyed them. I was doing a lot of things. Some of this was motivated by residents angry that their streets and sidewalks were suddenly taken over by fast-moving, potentially dangerous machines, who felt the council was too slow to act. We took matters into our own hands. The tone of much of this dismantling suggests that citizen vigilantism is combined with, or driven by, antipathy toward Silicon Valley.

The reaction has been similar ever since self-driving cars were pushed into public spaces. Arizona has been testing self-driving cars for years, and in 2018, a woman was killed by a self-driving car operated by Uber Trucks, where residents threw rocks at cars. They are attacking people, slashing tires, and pointing guns at them. One man single-handedly forced six different vehicles off the road. And resistance is intensifying in California, Los Angeles, and, of course, San Francisco.

This is worth noting first as a cause. These people don't want self-driving cars, they don't vote for self-driving cars on our roads and shared spaces, and they're doing everything they can to oppose them. The mobility sector is also notable in that it is one of the few areas in which Silicon Valley has pushed tangible hardware products into the public sphere, apart from consumer electronics such as computers and phones. The tech industry has largely dedicated the past decade or so to the project of software eating the world, so while giants have grown their social media platforms and app stores, startups and unicorns have largely focused on “Uber for X.” I was focused on pursuing gig apps. Big data play, or software for smart devices.

This had the knock-on effect of limiting the physical location of potential rebellions at the very moment when public dissatisfaction with Facebook, Amazon, and Uber was on the rise. In the days of the Luddites, weavers and industrialists had factories built just outside of town that they could see with their own eyes. They knew exactly who was driving wages down with machines powered by low-wage workers and mass-producing substandard products. When the situation became intolerable and appeals for reform failed, the Luddites knew exactly which machines to destroy in order to strike a blow at those who were profiting at their expense. .

Conversely, the software-infested world of Silicon Valley did a very good job of obscuring what was going on for a while. First, gig work companies have completely removed from view the direct causes of lower wages and abuse. Gig workers don't even have angry managers or human resources personnel to complain about pay cuts, unfair disablement, or abuse; they're automatically eliminated.

Self-driving cars, electric scooters, and delivery robots, on the other hand, are clearly products of technology companies. They are the mascots that roam Silicon Valley, and Silicon Valley is criticized and despised because: It wants that, and it advertises a desire to automate jobs and erode jobs, and to do so it brings constant surveillance. In many ways, the strike against them is the same as the strike against Silicon Valley.

And the strike against Waymo cars is the largest ever. According to the New York Times, literally these cars cost about $200,000 each. This could be the biggest direct blow to equipment owned by high-tech companies since radical student activists firebombed corporate computer labs owned by companies such as Hewlett-Packard in the 1970s.

By the time firefighters extinguished the fire, the Waymo car was barely recognizable. And first-hand accounts seem to indicate that this was a spontaneous event. There was a desire in the air to dismantle this. It was not an unusual, isolated act of vandalism. It started as a shared sentiment among various people in the crowd, and quickly turned into a paid and participatory dismantling of one of Silicon Valley's biggest products.

Witnesses told the Autopian newspaper that robotaxis were blocking traffic and that the fireworks display may have confused the sensors when people started getting angry.

There was a small traffic jam with Waymo in front of it. Then someone in a white hoodie jumps on the hood of the car and literally K/Ods it WWE style, breaking the windshield.

The crowd was shocked. People started paying attention and gathered around. Nothing happened to him for another 30 seconds until someone jumped on the hood.

A group of people then participated in affirming the behavior with positive feedback.applause etc.

That's when things got wild. People with skateboards breaking windows and people writing graffiti on cars.

There were two groups of people. There were people who encouraged me and people who were just shocked and started filming.

Someone yelled, “Burn it out,” and others cheered in support. Apparently, a firework was lit under the car, then another firework was thrown into the car, which ignited the whole thing and exploded, causing bystanders to scream and take photos and videos. No one stopped or interfered with it.

Online reaction was swift and predictable. The image went viral. Unsurprisingly, it was pretty wild. Then came the perfunctory driverless car supporters, deriding the arsonists as ignorant thugs, as if they were backwards people who didn't know what they were doing. As a Luddite.

The thug argument doesn't really hold up. If you take it to mean “unmanned parked vehicles,” there are unmanned vehicles all over the city, but I've never heard of crowds gathering to cheer their spectacular, performative destruction. For nearly 200 years, Anderites have depicted people who protest or dismantle enrichment technology as Luddites. Both then and now, these elites were just mindless protests against the inevitable technology (and in which they would have some investment interest) while masking their real grievances. They want to use that as an insult, saying it's just a sudden attack. The question is why self-driving cars have become such a popular target.

Is it because they are legitimately angry that Silicon Valley frequently ignores or glosses over public outcry? Or have they closed off meaningful avenues for democratic input into how their products and services are deployed? Or did it avoid significant responsibility for its shortcomings and misdeeds?

Over the past decade, from Uber to cryptocurrencies to Web3 to generative AI, Silicon Valley has seen an increasingly hopeless and disparate array of self-driving cars aimed at economic gain rather than a vision of the future. has offered suggestions. It does not take into account the expected social costs. Actual self-driving cars are just one example of the “move fast and break things” ethos, but they are clearly toxic to the people who have to live in the rubble. One thing has become clear.

The original Luddites were opposed to “machines that undermine commonality,” not all new technology. Adversaries of today's self-driving cars appear to operate on similar principles. And the climate of resistance will continue to ripen as people grow increasingly helpless at the mercy of the whims and agendas of big tech companies. The distance between the hammer and the loom, the distance between fireworks and self-driving cars will shrink.

