ChatGPT can now remember your conversations and provide personalized responses. Here's how it works:





OpenAI has been shaking up the technology world since the debut of ChatGPT. Now, the AI ​​platform has announced another major update to its chatbot. According to the company's latest blog post, ChatGPT is poised to revolutionize conversations with a new memory feature that will allow chatbots to remember our conversations.

“We were testing memory with ChatGPT,” the AI ​​company said in a blog post. Remembering what was discussed in every chat will save you from having to repeat information and make future conversations more convenient. You control ChatGPT's memory. You can explicitly tell it to remember something, ask it what it remembers, or tell it to forget through conversation or settings. You can also turn it off completely. This week, we're rolling out ChatGPT to some free and Plus users to learn more about its usefulness. We will share plans for broader rollout soon. ”

It is worth noting that users will be able to control the conversations that are remembered by ChatGPT. Users can make the chatbot forget certain conversations or remember what they want it to learn. This can be managed through configuration options. According to OpenAI, this ensures privacy and user control over their data.

At this time, the memory feature is in the testing phase. This blog post revealed that a select group of AI chatbot free users and Plus users will have access to this feature. However, OpenAI plans to offer this functionality to other users as well.

How does the memory function work?

According to the developers of ChatGPT, the chatbot continues to strengthen its memory based on user interactions. This feature is expected to provide more personalized and customized responses.

People who don't want ChatGPT to remember their conversations can just use ephemeral chats. This ensures user privacy without significantly impacting model training.

Published: February 14, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

