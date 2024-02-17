Japan's latest rocket offers hope to battered space program





(Bloomberg) — Japan launches its flagship rocket in a potential turning point for a battered space program that has overcome recent setbacks and struggled to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX. Ta.

The H3 rocket, built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. for the Japanese space agency, placed a pair of satellites into orbit about 16 and 25 minutes after liftoff from the Tanegashima Space Center in southeastern Japan on Saturday morning local time. Ta.

JAXA said all aspects of the launch went according to plan.

JAXA Director Hiroshi Yamakawa told reporters in Tanegashima, Kagoshima Prefecture on Saturday that it was a great pleasure to report these results after last year's failure. We will strive to restore trust in Japan's space industry.

The mission offers some modest relief to a government agency plagued by a series of dramatic failures and costly setbacks.

JAXA's woes began in 2022 with the explosion of a small Epsilon rocket, followed by a system failure during H3's first launch in March that caused the aircraft to crash into the Philippine Sea.

Last year, the agency launched just a few flights, while SpaceX launched nearly 100. SpaceX is becoming increasingly dominant in commercial space as demand for larger payload rockets increases.

Having one company monopolize supply is not ideal for anyone, said Masashi Okada, project manager for the H3 launch team. The need for alternatives is rapidly increasing.

While customers flock to SpaceX with reusable rockets like the Falcon 9, most companies are launching disposable rockets.

United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, launched its Vulcan rocket last month, several years behind schedule. After multiple delays, European rival Ariane Group expects its Ariane 6 rocket to be ready for launch in June or July. Both can only be used once.

JAXA will play a central role in producing reusable rockets, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said partial or complete reuse of H3 is considered essential and could reduce costs by 90%. .

Development of the H3 began about a decade ago, with the 63-meter-tall aircraft poised to replace the H-2A. Only two of the older rockets remain after one was used to put a government spy satellite into orbit in January.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' goal is to launch H3 six times a year, the company announced in October, which falls short of SpaceX's nine launches last month.

Mr. Yamakawa told reporters on January 9 that it is true that the H3 is in some ways inferior to the Falcon 9. But supply has to keep up with demand, and each rocket offers a different business proposition.

