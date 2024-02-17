Google invites developers to I/O Connect ahead of main event in 2024





Last year, after its main developer conference in Mountain View, Google held additional “I/O Connect” events around the world. His 2024 I/O Connect “Save the Date” invitations have begun shipping.

Developers were sent an email today about “Google I/O Connect, Berlin 2024.” It will be held on June 27th, with “additional programs” scheduled to take place on the days before and after.

This year, Google 1/0 Connect will be held in Berlin on June 27, 2024.

Explore Google's latest products and solutions through live sessions, hands-on activities, and demos with developers from across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. There's also plenty of time to network.

UEFA Euro 2024 will also take place at the same time, so if you're planning on attending, we recommend booking a refundable hotel room as soon as possible. Additional programs may be held on June 26th and 28th. More details will be provided in the coming weeks.

The event is aimed at developers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and “further details will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Last year, Google held a similar event in Amsterdam on June 21st. Two weeks after the main Google I/O 2023, his version was held in Miami on May 24th. Another event was held in Bengaluru on June 28.

Last year's I/O Connect was described as “Google's hands-on, in-person developer event series focused on applying Google I/O 2023 technologies and announcements through demos, codelabs, office hours, and more.” It was explained. These satellite events are very useful for overseas developers.

Googlers will be available throughout the day to interview attendees on a variety of topics during office hours. Office Hours are 20-minute time slots that can be scheduled on-site through the Office Hours Information Desk.

This is an invitation-only event hosted by Miami at the local convention center and will be held throughout the day across four stages: Mobile, Web, AI, and Cloud.

Meanwhile, Google is not expected to deviate from its usual early-to-mid-May window for I/O 2024, making this Connect event in Berlin roughly in line with last year's schedule.

