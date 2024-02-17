Tech companies sign agreement to combat AI-driven election fraud





Big technology companies signed an agreement Friday to voluntarily take reasonable precautions to prevent artificial intelligence tools from being used to interfere with democratic elections around the world.

Executives from Adobe, Amazon, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, and TikTok gathered at the Munich Security Conference to announce a new framework for how to respond to AI-generated deepfakes that intentionally mislead voters. Twelve other companies, including Elon Musk's Company X, have also signed the agreement.

Nick Clegg, global president of parent company Meta, said everyone must recognize that no tech company, no government, and no civil society organization can tackle the emergence of this technology and its potential for abuse alone. He said there was. he told reporters on Facebook and Instagram in an interview ahead of the summit.

Although largely symbolic, the agreement targets increasingly realistic images, audio, and video generated by AI, and is intended to be used by political candidates, election officials, and other key stakeholders in democratic elections. “Deceptively disguises, alters, or otherwise provides false information to voters about when, where, or how they can legally vote.”

Neither company has committed to banning or removing deepfakes. Instead, the agreement outlines methods to be used to detect and label deceptive AI content as it is created or distributed on the platform. The magazine said the two companies will share best practices with each other and respond quickly and appropriately should content begin to spread.

The vagueness of the promise and lack of binding requirements likely helped win support from a wide range of companies, but disappointed supporters wanted stronger guarantees.

Rachel Ory, senior associate director of the Bipartisan Policy Center's Elections Project, said the term is not as strong as expected. I think we should give credit where credit is due and acknowledge that companies have a vested interest in ensuring that their tools are not used to undermine free and fair elections. That said, this is optional and we'll see if they do it.

Mr Clegg said it was natural for each company to have its own content policy.

This is not an attempt to put a straitjacket on everyone,” he said, adding, “In any case, no one in the industry can cope with a whole new technological paradigm by trying to hide things and bang. I don't think so.” Find -a-mole and anything else you think might mislead someone.

Friday's announcement was also attended by several political leaders from Europe and the United States. European Commission Vice-President Vera Zhurova said that although such an agreement cannot be called comprehensive, it contains very influential and positive elements. He also urged fellow politicians to take responsibility for not using AI tools deceptively, warning that AI-powered disinformation could spell the end of democracy, not just in EU member states. did.

The agreement at the German city's annual security conference comes as more than 50 countries are planning national elections in 2024. Bangladesh, Taiwan, Pakistan, and recently Indonesia have already held national elections.

Attempts by AI to interfere in elections have already begun, such as when an AI robocall mimicking US President Joe Biden's voice tried to dissuade people from voting in the New Hampshire primary last month.

Days before Slovakia's general election in November, an AI-generated audio recording impersonated a candidate discussing a plan to rig the election by raising the price of beer. Fact checkers scrambled to identify falsehoods spread on social media.

Politicians have also been experimenting with the technology, including using AI chatbots to communicate with voters and adding AI-generated images to ads.

The agreement requires platforms to pay attention to context, particularly the protection of educational, documentary, artistic, satirical and political expression.

The companies said they are committed to being transparent with users about their policies and educating the public on how to avoid falling for fake AI.

Most companies have traditionally put safeguards in place for their generated AI tools that can manipulate images and sounds, while also identifying AI-generated content so that social media users know if what they're seeing is real. He has also said that he is working on labeling efforts. However, most of the proposed solutions have yet to be deployed, and companies are facing pressure to do more.

That pressure is growing in the United States, where Congress has yet to pass legislation regulating AI in politics, leaving corporations largely to govern themselves.

The Federal Communications Commission recently acknowledged that AI-generated audio clips from robocalls violate the law, but not audio deepfakes distributed on social media or campaign ads.

Many social media companies already have policies in place to stop deceptive posts about the election process, whether or not they are generated by AI. Meta says it will remove misinformation about dates, locations, times, and methods of voting, voter registration, and census participation, as well as other false posts intended to prevent someone from participating in the civic engagement.

Jeff Allen, a co-founder of the Integrity Institute and a former Facebook data scientist, said the agreement seems like a positive step, but it still leaves social media companies taking other actions to combat misinformation. He said he hopes to take it. Don’t prioritize engagement above everything else.

Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of the advocacy group Public Citizen, said Friday that the agreement does not go far enough and that AI companies are facing a surreal challenge until substantial and appropriate safeguards are put in place to help them. He argued that the development of technologies such as text-to-video generators should be discouraged. We avoid many potential problems.

In addition to the companies that helped broker Friday's agreement, other signatories include chatbot developer Anthropic and Inflection AI. Eleven Lab is a voice cloning startup. chip designer Arm Holdings; Security companies McAfee and Trend Micro. And Stability AI is known for creating his Stable Diffusion image generation tool.

Notably, another popular AI image generation tool, Midjourney, is absent. The San Francisco-based startup did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

The inclusion of X, which had not been mentioned in previous announcements about the pending agreement, was one of the surprises of Friday's agreement. Since taking over his former Twitter company, Musk has drastically reduced his content management team and described himself as a free speech absolutist.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a statement Friday that all citizens and businesses have a responsibility to protect free and fair elections.

Company X is committed to doing its part by working with its peers to combat the threat of AI, while protecting free speech and maximizing transparency, she said.

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance our explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. Learn more about AP's Democracy Initiative. AP is solely responsible for all content.

