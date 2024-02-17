Google finally starts cracking down on mass email





If you're the recipient of unsolicited mass emails, we have a bit of good news for you. Google is adding some (admittedly low) hurdles for users who send thousands of marketing messages every day. The effect will be effective in early February. Conversely, if you're a high-volume sender, you should follow these new guidelines to avoid having your messages rejected or sent to spam.

What you need to know about bulk sending rules in Gmail

Google defines a bulk sender as someone who sends “approximately” 5,000 or more emails from the same primary domain to a personal Gmail account within a 24-hour period. Even if you only do this once, you will be permanently classified as a bulk sender.

As of February 1st, Google is requiring bulk senders to follow certain rules to avoid errors and message rejections. These guidelines address spam rates, authentication requirements, and unsubscribe options. Detailed requirements can be found on Google's support page.

It's important to know that Google plans to phase in bulk sending guidelines in the coming months to give users time to resolve compliance issues.

February 2024: Bulk senders begin receiving temporary errors for a small number of non-compliant messages.

April 2024: Google begins rejecting non-compliant email traffic. Start with a small percentage and increase over time.

June 2024: Bulk senders must provide a one-click unsubscribe option on all commercial and promotional emails.

Please note that these guidelines only apply to messages sent to your personal Gmail account. Emails and in-domain messages sent to Google Workspace accounts are excluded. However, all senders must follow the rules, regardless of their account type.

Senders who don't follow the rules are more likely to have their email marked as spam or rejected. If you qualify as a bulk sender, you can check the compliance status dashboard in Postmaster Tools.

