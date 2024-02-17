How to replace Google Assistant with Gemini on Android





Google has rebranded its Bard chatbot as Gemini and released an Android app that not only provides easy access to the GenAI-powered assistant, but also has the ability to completely replace Google Assistant.

For anyone who has used chatbots like Bard, ChatGPT, or Microsoft Copilot and understands what this means for their Android experience, this is an exciting prospect. Because this essentially means that your phone assistant will be more conversational and capable. Cool new tasks powered by GenAI, like creating workout plans, writing emails, and more.

The best part? This is not limited to the latest top-end phones like the Samsung Galaxy AI, but is also available on cheaper Android phones.

The Gemini app is currently being slowly rolled out. Here we will show you how to replace Google Assistant with Gemini on your Android smartphone.

What you need: Android smartphone Internet connection Open the shortened version of the Google Gemini app, Google Play. Download the Google Gemini app. Open the Gemini app. Tap Start. I agree to the terms of use. Activate Google Gemini.

Step 1 Open Google Play

The first step to replacing Google Assistant with Gemini is to download the Gemini app. To do this, open the Google Play app on your smartphone.

Step 2 Download the Google Gemini app

Search for and download the Gemini app from Google Play. If it's not yet available in your region, you can download the app from a third-party app repository like APKPure, or just wait for Google to confirm that the app will be rolled out more widely in the near future. .

Step 3 Open the Gemini app

Once you've downloaded Gemini, tap the app icon (star) to open it.

Step 4[開始]Tap

On the welcome screen, tap Get Started to begin the setup process.

Step 5 Agree to Terms of Service

Agree to various terms and conditions that enable Google's Gemini assistant to perform GenAI-powered tasks.

Step 6 Activate Google Gemini

Now that you've set up Gemini, it will automatically replace Google Assistant on your phone. This means that actions that previously invoked Google Assistant, such as saying “Hey Google,” swiping from the corner of the screen, or pressing the power button, will now invoke Gemini.

Give it a try and enjoy the expanded capabilities of a virtual assistant powered by GenAI.

FAQ Is Gemini a replacement for Google Assistant on all Android devices?

At least not in its current state. The Gemini app must be installed and configured on every Android device you own.

Can I switch back to Google Assistant?

yes. If you decide you're not quite comfortable with Gemini yet, you can easily switch back from the Google app.[設定]Tap the gear[Google アシスタント],[Google のデジタル アシスタント]Tap[Google アシスタント]Select to restore.

