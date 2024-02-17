This bizarre Google foldable phone prototype, an odd combination of Google and Samsung designs, is up for sale.





A purported prototype of Google's foldable phone appears to be up for sale online, giving us some insight into the development process for the Google Pixel Fold.

Android tipster Mishaal Rahman discovered the listing and posted an image taken from eBay on X. There, a device codenamed “Jumbojack” is shown. This is believed to be one of his two prototypes for Google's early foldable phone. The other one was reportedly called the “passport.”

The phone was likely created to test Android running on a foldable phone before Google moves forward with development of the Pixel Fold, which debuts in 2023.

The post shows what looks like an improved Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 running Android 12L, a variant of Android 12 made for tablets and foldable devices.

In a post to X, Rahman wrote: “This is said to be a prototype that Google used to test the Android software experience on a foldable device before developing the Pixel Fold prototype. The hardware is Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2, the software is Android 12L. Some prankster put it up for sale online.”

According to 9to5Google, this strange codename is believed to be a reference to US fast food retailer Jack in the Box's Jumbo Jack cheeseburger, and 9to5Google reported that the existence of this prototype in 2021. It was the first time he learned about it. See a clamshell-like design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Jumbojack appears to be a Frankenstein-like combination of components, including thicker top and bottom bezels, making it more similar to the Pixel Fold's final design than the Galaxy Z Fold 2. With this in mind, there may be other changes under the hood. Depending on what Google was testing, it may have been omitted from the final release of the Pixel Fold.

This is said to be the “Jumbo Jack,” a prototype that Google used to test the Android software experience on a foldable device before developing the Pixel Fold prototype. The hardware is Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2, but the software is Android 12L.Someone put this up for sale online 👿 pic.twitter.com/9GbTWj1CU4 February 14, 2024

Rahman mentioned that the phone was listed for sale on eBay, but did not say how much it was sold for, and the listing appears to have disappeared. However, it's probably best avoided, as it could be a stolen prototype and Google would likely shut it down remotely as a result.

This phone is also less valuable to non-collectors and may have fewer features than the Pixel Fold, as the hardware and software may be older and unfinished.

Jumbojack is an interesting piece of tech history, but it was never really intended for use outside of Google or to see the light of day. And if we take a closer look, we don't get any hint at what we can expect from the rumored Google Pixel Fold 2.

Speaking of which, it has been hinted that the second-generation Pixel Fold could arrive at the same time as the highly rumored Google Pixel 9. That's because Google seems to be waiting for its next foldable smartphone to include its powerful Tensor G4 chip. It competes with other chipsets like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in the OnePlus 12.

The upgraded Pixel Fold, like its predecessor, could be one of our top picks for the best foldable smartphone.

