



Google Maps is a great resource for getting directions easily on your Google Pixel phone or any other smartphone (even an iPhone).

In most cases, Google Maps works fine. It can help you find your way home after a long hike or provide directions to the nearest gas station.

However, if you've ever driven through long tunnels or underground side roads, you've probably seen them struggle with unstable connections to GPS satellites.

Getting lost underground in a strange place is one of the worst consequences of taking a wrong turn. Google recently added tunnel beacon functionality to Maps to address that concern. This feature was rolled out to his Android devices in early 2024, but is not available on iOS devices.

How to turn on tunnel beacon navigation in Google Maps

This feature utilizes Bluetooth beacons installed at tunnel entrances. Once in the tunnel, your phone will automatically connect to these beacons. These act as repeaters between your device and the navigation satellites that Maps uses for location data. Here's how to enable this feature on your Android device:

Open the Google Maps app. Click your profile picture in the top right corner of the app. Click Settings. Scroll down and select Navigation Settings. Toggle on the Bluetooth tunnel beacon setting.How to use the tunnel beacon function

If you turn on the setting, Maps will automatically connect to the beacon when you enter a tunnel. However, not all tunnels are equipped with beacons. Maps may lose connectivity while passing through tunnels. This feature was introduced in 2016 by his Waze. Recent arrivals on the map indicate that adoption is further along.

Waze Beacons are installed in U.S. cities such as New York City, Chicago, and Boston, and internationally in locations such as Paris, Rio, Brussels, Oslo, Sydney, and Mexico City. Now that this feature is built into Maps, we may see more installations in the future.

Why is the Bluetooth tunnel beacon feature not working?

If you don't see an option to turn on Bluetooth tunnel beacons in your version of Maps, you may need to update the app. If you enable this feature but it doesn't seem to work when you're inside a tunnel, there are several potential causes. Most likely, there are no beacons installed in the tunnels you are passing through, and there is no equipment to relay signals between your cell phone and the GPS satellites.

Another possibility is that there is a connection error. Pairing devices via Bluetooth is flawed. In that case, there is little you can do to correct the problem. The phone may eventually establish a connection.

Move underground with confidence

The tunnel beacon feature could be useful if you frequently drive through cities like Boston, which have extensive underground infrastructure. Even if you don't change direction frequently underground or in tunnels, a loss of connectivity can affect your future direction even after you're outside. The beacon feature helps make the whole trip smoother.

If you're in an area where you can't stay connected and need help getting around, check out our guide to using Google Maps offline.

