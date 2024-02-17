Google's new AI on Android is a serious game changer





TURKIYE, ANKARA – FEBRUARY 10: This photo illustration shows the “Google” logo. [+] A mobile phone screen in front of the “Google Gemini” logo on February 10, 2024 in Ankara, Turkiye. (Photo by: Betul Abali/Anadolu, Getty Images)

Anadolu (via Getty Images)

The excitement about Google's Gemini AI coming to Android is based solely on its sexy capabilities, but what really piqued my interest is its boring content.

At the very least, AI could do the boring work for you. I asked Gemini to search her Gmail for emails from British Airways. In addition to finding messages, it categorized them (Terms of Use updates, upcoming trips, account and privacy) and summarized related emails so I could quickly find the information I needed. To me, this was more impressive than any demo Google has ever done.

I asked Gemini, who uses a Pixel 8, to find a burger place to eat with some friends on Tottenham Court Road on Friday. I also wanted to recommend some pubs, bars, and late night spots to visit after your meal. Having done both and knowing the area well, the recommendations were solid. It saved me some planning time.

The potential use of AI by pedestrians is more exciting to me than magically creating creepy images, writing code, or scanning images to buy products. Smartphones have long suffered from the problem of feature bloat. There's so much to do that trying to make sense of it all, or take advantage of most of it, can feel overwhelming. People have more important things to do in life than getting a bachelor's degree to use their phones efficiently.

We hope that somewhere on the Google Gemini roadmap there are plans to further integrate AI into the basic functionality of smartphones. I want to be able to ask a chatbot to turn on his mobile hotspot for an hour, create a shared folder for photos, and add his 10 most recent photos there.

Imagine Gemini creating a video demonstration of all the new features your phone has recently been updated with. I want to be able to do these things instantly, on the go, with just one sentence she types. This is the whole point of mobile computing.

This technology should replace crawling Reddit, blogs, and help guides if you just want to find a single setting. The good news is that from what we've seen so far, chatbots like Gemini and Galaxy AI could very well be heading there.

However, this technology still has room to develop. I asked Gemini on my Pixel 8 to turn on dark mode. That couldn't be done. I asked Gemini to book his Uber but was refused. I asked Gemini to find my old shopping lists in Google Keep, but was told that the feature wasn't there yet.

When I gave the AI ​​some complex tasks, like creating a refund email for a recently purchased item, it scanned my Gmail and found all the relevant information, including my order number. I sent the email and asked them to process the refund. Obviously you can't do that yet.

But the thought of doing so in a future iteration of Gemini is intriguing. A personal chatbot that takes only the initial request as input and handles 90% of the refund process in the background is a selling point for this technology that is too big to be realized, so at some point third-party integration could become a reality. think.

Google's integration of Gemini and Assistant could also improve features that didn't really work in the company's Nest smart home series. With one sentence, you can ask your Gemini to make sure the heat and lights are turned on at 6pm every day. All the unused skills that Google is removing from the Assistant, which some users said they had never heard of before the company announced their retirement, will be available immediately.

Users do not have to request the use of skills, they can request Gemini to complete a specific task, and from there Gemini will use whatever skills are at its disposal. I was seeing it in action right now. When you ask Gemini to do something related to maps or workspaces, it will display small logos for those services as the AI ​​thinks of them.

While image creation, image editing, and chatting with AI dominate the headlines, the real smartphone revolution will be much more mundane. That means all the hidden features of your phone will be unlocked and, importantly, you will save your precious time.

