Here are the ChatGPT maker's competitors after dropping Sora

ChatGPT maker OpenAI on Thursday announced its text-to-video generative tool Sora, stepping up the race for generative artificial intelligence. This is seen as an impressive but potentially dangerous step in the burgeoning AI economy amid concerns over the spread of disinformation.

This photo illustration shows a video created by Open AI's newly released Text-to-Video tool “Sora”… [+] It will air on monitors in Washington on Friday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images)

Key facts

Sora is developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI, which also produces text and image generators ChatGPT and Dall-E, and has been tested for security, and AI experts say it is a significant improvement over existing tools. It states that it is a development.

Cristbal Valenzuela, co-founder and CEO of AI video company Runway, responded, “Here we go.” Just a few months ago, Runway launched the second generation update of its AI video model, which is already available for everyone to use.

Stability AI, another leader in AI image generation, introduced a generative video model, Stable Video Diffusion, in November, but it is intended for research only and is not ready for real-world or commercial applications at this stage. (However, although there is a waiting list, the company has not said when it will be released.)

Pika Labs, a competitive AI video startup, released its generative AI video tool Pika 1.0 in November and announced in late December that the waiting list had ended and it was open to everyone.

Google, which recently released its next-generation AI model Gemini 1.5, has published research and demo clips for the Lumiere model, but it is unclear when it plans to make the tool public, and it is not clear when it plans to make the tool more robust to combat bias and malicious content. This is to ensure that the technology can be deployed safely.

Meta, which boasts a stable of apps including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, first released a video generation tool called Make-A-Video in 2022. Although this produced significantly artificial, distorted, and blurred content, it was still an important achievement for its time.

Late last year, Meta teased a new text-to-video conversion model, Emu Video, that nearly everyone using it ranked above Make-A-Video in terms of quality and fidelity to text prompts. said that it is ranked in Regarding when the tool will be released, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Emu will be integrated with Facebook and Instagram.

Elon Musk's AI startup xAI, which hopes to rival industry leaders such as DeepMind and OpenAI, has not announced plans for a text-to-video generator, although it hopes to develop this feature in the future. could be integrated into Grok, a rebellious AI chatbot. .

Amazon is previewing both Q, a generative AI chatbot for employees, and an AI image generator, but the e-commerce giant has not yet announced when it plans to roll out the tools or whether a more advanced video generator will arrive. has not been made clear.

Can I still use Sora?

No, Sora is not publicly available and OpenAI has not indicated a timeline for its availability. The company said it will take several important safety measures before making Sora available in OpenAIs products, working with experts in areas such as misinformation, hateful content, and bias to model the model. It added that it is testing.

Main background

OpenAI's concerns that its video generation tools could be misused are echoed by nearly every company in the space. The ability to create realistic and persuasive content protects against harmful content such as dangerous misinformation, fake pornographic content featuring seemingly real people, abusive content from politicians and corporations, and inflammatory announcements. helps spread the word. Many of the biggest social media companies, such as Facebook and Twitter (now X), have previously been criticized for not doing enough to tackle the massive amount of misinformation and hate speech on their platforms. And as technology advances, experts warn, the risks will only increase. That risk is especially acute in an already difficult election year, when companies are under ever-greater scrutiny to root out misinformation. Advances in video generators make it easier to fabricate false video content, making it not only more believable but also harder to detect. Fake scenes and images of Hillary Clinton (who was incredibly supportive of Ron DeSantis), President Joe Biden (who announced his military draft), and former President Donald Trump (who was arrested and chased by police) has already appeared.

important quotes

Stability founder and CEO Emad Mostaq said in a post on X. The tech leader was reacting to a Sora-generated wizard-themed video posted by Altman (who goes by the handle OpenAI CEOs X).

See more

Although not open to the public, Altman invited people to suggest text prompts to showcase Sora's text-to-video capabilities. The videos produced include various sea creatures such as a (legged) dolphin and turtle riding bicycles on the ocean surface, an educational video on gnocchi hosted by a grandma in a Tuscan kitchen, and a futuristic drone race on Mars. , and several duck-dragon hybrids carrying hamsters on adventures. Sky.

Read more Best clips of GizmodoOpenAI's new video generator so far More from FORBES ChatGPT's biggest competition: Here are the companies working on rival AI chatbots More from FORBES By Robert Hart More from FORBES AI and tech giants will be in 2024 Here's how to say you'll manage your content in 2020 – The World's Biggest Election by Robert Hart

