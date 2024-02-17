Opinion: As tech giants cut jobs, innovation could return to its garage roots





Gus Carlson is a columnist for the Globe and Mail newspaper based in the United States.

Significant layoffs in the technology sector over the past year have heightened concerns about innovation. If people who are seen as champions of curve-jumping thinking are throwing away a lot of their best brains, isn't their ability to generate big ideas commensurately diminished?

That's a valid question. Because it was the worst bloodshed in the tech industry since the dot-com bubble burst in the early 2000s. In 2023, more than 260,000 technology jobs in North America were cut, including those with six-figure salaries and reduced benefits. There is no relief in the new year, with another 24,000 positions lost in January and more expected. Members of a tech company called the Magnificent Seven Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla account for most of the carnage.

It's all bad news for innovation, right? Not necessarily. The decentralization or democratization of know-how away from large corporations could bring innovation back to its roots in the garage. After all, it's the sacred place where icons like Bill Gates, Paul Allen, and Steve Jobs were born and developed innovative ideas that changed the world.

First of all, tech giants in their current form are not paragons of innovation. Like large companies in nearly every industry, the company long ago moved from a growth mode of mass hiring across industries to a focus on productivity and profitability.

And too many big companies have hit the wall that even the most innovative hits eventually face. As companies grow and become more accountable to stakeholders, such as delivering next quarter to investors, risk tolerance tends to decrease. And innovation relies on and thrives in risky environments.

The fact that so much technology talent has been liberated from rigid corporate structures means that innovation can once again begin in the garage.

And this time it's different. While Mr. Gates, Mr. Allen and Mr. Jobs were armed with soldering irons and extension cords to realize their visions, the next generation of innovative geniuses are quickly turning to an even more powerful tool: artificial intelligence. You will be able to use it.

AI has the potential to create a whole new ball game. Equipped with a laptop and AI, her one person or small group can generate and develop big ideas quickly. Its cost is a fraction of that of older developments.

Innovation is driven by the propensity and ability to take risks, so AI, which advances often through trial and error, is a godsend. This allows innovators to quickly test proposals, assumptions, and structures to fail quickly before moving to beta and beyond. In fact, with AI, you can tell pretty accurately whether your spaghetti will stick to the wall before you even toss it.

For investors and garage innovators, this outlook is like Christmas morning. Today, a modest angel investment of a few hundred thousand dollars probably has as much power, if not more, than a dollar in millions twenty years ago. Because we can now do more with less money and in less time than before.

Will the resurgence of the garage as a preferred workplace for innovation answer the difficult questions raised by recent deep layoffs in the tech industry? Just as Mr. Gates and Mr. Allen did in that cramped space in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and as Mr. Jobs did in his childhood home in Los Altos, California, modern technology masters are Can you catch the lightning inside?

Maybe not. But the great minds behind the next 'Magnificent Seven' may come from risk-takers who don't rely on, and sometimes don't let, their visions inhibited by corporate constraints. There are enough. They may even be among the roughly 300,000 laid-off tech workers currently looking for a little seed money to launch their own ventures.

After all, that's how many of the founders of the original seven companies got started.

