New double-sided 4iiii power meter weighs only 29g





Power meter manufacturer 4iiii has announced an all-new double-sided power meter, the Precision 3+ Pro. This is an evolution of his existing Precision 3+ single-sided meter, with the addition of data from separate strain gauges on the left and right cranks.

The Precision 3+ Pro features +/-1% accuracy and approximately 550 hours of run time, with more in-depth analysis such as side-to-side balance, pedaling efficiency, and torque efficiency all enabled by the double-sided set. Up.

At 29 grams, the power meter is one of the lightest options on the market, and its slim design improves compatibility with a variety of frames. As with most crank-based power meters, the strain gauge and battery unit are mounted on the back side of the non-drive side of the crank, protruding a few millimeters.

Like the Precision 3+ released in summer 2023, the Pro version can be used with Apple's Find my technology. This allows the power meter to be used similar to his Apple's AirTag, which uses other nearby iPhones to share their location with the user.

While this may give some riders peace of mind, the Find My feature is likely not a very effective way to track down a stolen bike. That's because the Find Me program alerts iPhone users that they're being tracked hours after they're tethered to their bikes. device.

For this new product, the brand has partnered with American bicycle brand Specialized. The company's road product manager says that in 2024, riders can find his S-works and Pro Tarmac, Aethos, and Roubaix Shimano models equipped with his 4iiiis PRECISION 3+ PRO and PRECISION 3+, respectively. said. As riders ourselves, we are impressed with 4iiii's new PRECISION 3+ line and recognize the importance of an accurate and durable power meter. Apple Find My integration brings added peace of mind to many users.

Initially, only Shimano Dura-ace and Ultegra cranks will be released, but it will be expanded to XTR, XT, and GRX cranksets later this year.

The Precision 3+ Pro retails for 949.99 for the Ultegra 8100 crankset and 1224.99 for the Dura-ace 9200 crankset.

