



INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NBA has been leveraging artificial intelligence for some time. It helps leagues generate highlights in real-time, assists referees in determining whether goaltending has occurred, translates play-by-play into multiple languages, and even allows league apps to Strengthen.

And more is definitely on the way.

The league announced the technology, called NB-AI, at its annual All-Star Technology Summit on Friday. This comes as the league announced it will personalize the viewing experience for live games. Commissioner Adam Silver kicked off the event by giving some examples of how it works and what results can be achieved. Victor Wembaneyama, San Antonio's rookie and No. 1 overall draft pick, provided the assist.

Some of the highlights include taking clips of NBA games and making them look like Spider-Man movies.

Today, Silver says, AI is generating the same kind of excitement that we saw in the early days of the internet. Most of us intuitively feel that artificial intelligence will change our lives. The question, at least for me, is “how?”

Wenbanyama previewed the latest technology during a rehearsal for the Technology Summit on Thursday.

Wenbanyama said it was unbelievable. It's still early days. Only the future will tell what that will look like.

Mac McClung's life changed dramatically last year when he won the All-Star Saturday Night Dunk Contest.

And now he's trying to do it again.

McClung, who plays for the G League's Osceola Magic, is looking to join Michael Jordan, Jason Richardson, Nate Robinson and Zach LaVine as the only consecutive Dunk Contest winners. He will face Boston's Jaylen Brown, Miami's Jaime Jaquez Jr. and New York's Jacob Toppin on Saturday night.

I think I'm more nervous this time around, I think there's a little bit more pressure, McClung said. But I'm just reminding myself to enjoy it. We've been working really hard and I hope everything pays off.

McClung didn't say much about what he had planned for the 35,000 fans scheduled to attend Lucas Oil Stadium's centerpiece attraction Saturday night, other than suggesting they keep an eye on the replay. Didn't leave a hint.

How has his life changed?

Going to the airport is a little different than going out to eat now, McClung said, but mostly it's a good thing.

This is Brown's first All-Star selection in the dunk contest since 2018.

San Antonio forward Jeremy Sochan said that in the last few dunk contests, not even an All-Star or one of the top players in the league was able to complete a dunk. “Maybe if he does that, it'll be the catalyst for the All-Stars and the best players in the league to come back and start the dunk contest.

Jaquez said the decision-making process regarding participating in the contest was simple, that the NBA called and asked, and he said yes.

It was very easy, Jaquez said.

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys had 37 points and 16 rebounds to lead Team Shannon to a 100-91 victory over Team Stephen A in Friday night's Celebrity Game.

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud scored 31 points on the losing side.

Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren missed every game last season. He hasn't missed a game this season and was making his weekend All-Star debut at Friday's Rising Stars event.

It's a blessing to be here, Holmgren said. Thank you very much. I don't take it for granted, especially knowing it could be taken away at any time.

Most of the 28 players who played in Friday's Rising Stars game were rookies from All-Star weekend. Indiana Pacers guard Benedict Mathurin, Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler received first-team All-Rookie honors last season before earning encore performances. I was visiting Indy for this purpose.

However, the most experienced player in the match was 20-year-old Scoot Henderson. The Portland Trail Blazers rookie has played in the G League Elite each of the past two seasons and could return next year for an unprecedented fourth appearance.

He said he didn't have to come here for the first two years. It was a huge opportunity, especially for the G League and Elite. So I would like to thank you for this opportunity. …I think my mindset going into it is to go out there and hoo-hoo and just be myself.

If Caitlin Clark, currently the NCAA Division I women's leading scorer, enters the WNBA Draft this year, she will likely head to Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever has the No. 1 overall pick and could pair Clark with current Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston.

Pacers winger Benedict Mathurin hopes that happens.

That would be amazing, Maturin said when asked about Clark coming to Indy. she's a great player. She can't believe it. She would be great if she came to Indy.

All-Star weekend isn't just for the players. Some judges are invited to attend events.

The NBA has selected Tony Brothers, Josh Tibbons and Derrick Collins to host Sunday's All-Star Game. There probably doesn't need to be much more to do than point out that in last year's All-Star Game, a 3-pointer was called for a total of seven fouls and was awarded four free throws. Donovan Mitchell was 2-for-2 with two hits. Jayson Tatum was 2-for-1 with a hit.

John Butler, Brett Nansel and Jenna Schroeder were also selected to represent the Rising Stars game and All-Star Saturday Night.

San Antonio rookie and No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembaneyama spoke Friday about his progress and growth. “I've been told all my life not to skip stairs, but that didn't stop me from running up them.”

Associated Press freelancer Mark Ambrogi contributed to this report.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/nba-talks-about-the-role-of-ai-at-annual-all-star-weeke-1851265323

