Perplexity AI CEO shares how Google keeps the employees it wants to hire





“I have never seen anything like that before,” Srinivas said.

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of search engine Perplexity AI, recently shared an interesting incident that reveals how big tech companies are willing to spend huge amounts of money to retain talent. In a conversation with Big Tech Podcast host Alex Kantrowitz, Srinivas talked about how Google tried to retain the employees it was trying to hire. He revealed that the tech giant not only matched the candidate's salary, but “quadrupled” it. This was a great surprise to him.

Kantrowitz shared a video of the conversation on X (formerly Twitter). “'The moment we told them he was going to join us, they quadrupled the offer' – Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas on hiring from Google (k, here's the video),” he said. wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video below.

“The moment he told them he was going to join us, they quadrupled his offer” – Perplexity CEO @AravSrinivas on hiring from Google (k, video here) pic.twitter .com/HRhrLNPrHJ

Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) February 16, 2024

In the podcast, Srinivas said, “There was one great candidate that I tried to hire from Google who used to…I mean, still works there…on the Google search team.” he said. And the moment he told them he was going to join us, they quadrupled his offer,” he said on the podcast. “I've never seen anything like that before,” he added.

During the conversation, Srinivas was also asked if he knew why technology companies were laying off so many people. In response, he said, “To be honest, I don't know who I'm letting go. I'm not sure if it's because of their performance or for other reasons.''

“One of the things I've heard is that they fire people who are paid very well but aren't doing very well. So at Google, no one cares if you're on vacation. “No, because the company is not really affected by that. But they have recently started to at least care about the people who are paying a lot of money,” he added.

Man quits job after boss tries to cancel annual leave.Their text exchange goes viral

Kantrowitz shared the clip on Friday and has since racked up more than 388,000 views. In the comments section, several social media users sided with Google. One user wrote, “This is an example of a company knowing what their core competency is and fighting tooth and nail to maintain that competency,” while another user wrote, “Alphabet It doesn't sound desperate on that part. It seems really sustainable.”

“Google doesn’t allow it anymore. No more bullying. No more Mr. Nice Guy. They’re here for it. Let’s match your offer now!” a third person commented.

