



Leverage technology to increase speed and efficiency

Today, McDonald's aims to leverage scale through its technology strategy to improve speed and efficiency for customers, restaurant teams, and employees.

The company has made several acquisitions and partnered with technology companies to improve its capabilities. In 2019, McDonald's acquired Dynamic Yield, a leader in personalization and decision logic technology, which it later sold to Mastercard to provide customers with a more personalized ordering experience.

In December, McDonald's announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to connect the latest cloud technologies and apply Generative AI (Gen AI) solutions to its stores around the world. The companies say this is aimed at helping equipment manufacturers accelerate automation innovation and empowering restaurant general managers to quickly find and implement solutions to reduce business interruptions. Overall, this reduces staff complexity and benefits customers, such as providing warmer, fresher food.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said: “We are focused on making AI more useful for everyone, and it has the potential to create many new innovation opportunities. There is,” he said. The restaurant industry is already benefiting from these advances, and we're seeing how McDonald's is using our Generated AI, cloud and edge computing tools to improve its iconic dining experience for employees and customers around the world. I was excited to see how it would improve my experience.

McDonald's also recently announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Accenture. This is to help execute our strategy of leveraging the latest edge technology and applying Gen AI solutions to restaurants around the world to improve not only their operations but the experience of their customers and staff. Through this initiative, McDonald's will also strengthen the digital capabilities of its employees.

This innovation phase is also aimed at building an even stronger technology team at McDonald's. With Accenture's learning and development programs, online training courses, and emerging talent bootcamps, Accenture will help McDonald's employees around the world train and support them with the AI, We will ensure that you acquire skills in data and edge computing.

To unlock ongoing digital investment opportunities, we have turned to Accenture, a long-time partner who has helped us build our digital foundation, to collaborate on this next phase of innovation, said Executive Vice President Brian Rice, President and Global Chief Information Officer commented: , McDonald's. Accenture's deep understanding of our business, industry and, of course, technology allows us to leverage the full potential of cloud and Gen AI solutions. You can implement advanced practices to quickly leverage these technologies to develop and empower your internal talent. organization. Lifelong learning and digital upskilling are at the heart of our culture and long-term growth plans, and embedding this across our workforce enables our business to be more agile and perform better.

“We are excited to continue partnering with McDonald's as they reinvent the customer experience, stay ahead of their customers' changing needs, and reimagine restaurants,” said Julie Sweet, Accenture Chairman and CEO. I'm proud,” he added. This new initiative will be a pioneering example of innovation across the industry, from the cloud continuum to the edge, centered around technology data and AI. And we do so in a way that keeps our employees at the forefront, building the skills they need to engage and delight customers in new ways every day.

