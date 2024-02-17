How retailers and manufacturers can leverage the Metaverse





Manufacturers are embracing immersive mixed reality to revolutionize their operations. Integrating Metaverse technology enhances training, streamlines processes, and improves collaboration. His Dijam Panigrahi, co-founder and COO of GridRaster Inc., says real-time data visualization and hands-free interaction will optimize efficiency and drive a new era of manufacturing innovation.

Retail is one of the most important sectors in today's business and commercial environment, and although it has evolved over the years, it is not going away anytime soon. From the first cash register in 1883 to his barcode and inventory management method in 1974, technology continues to evolve in the industry.

The Internet and mobile technology have also played a big role in this evolution, but now the Metaverse is poised to offer even more potential to improve the consumer experience through the increased efficiency retailers realize.

As the industry faces continued economic pressures in the coming years, retailers need to stay ahead of the curve by adopting the latest technology trends. Ultimately, the best technology for retailers is a solution that removes all barriers to the customer experience and makes it easier for customers to shop. In recent years, the retail industry has introduced POS systems, CRM platforms, ERP systems, artificial intelligence (AI) systems, retail management software (RMS), and more.

Delivering a better customer experience

A great customer experience will continue to be a top customer expectation in 2024. Technology continues to make that possible. Customers expect a seamless, consistent, and memorable shopping experience. There is significant interest in metaverse-based immersive digital retail environments that allow consumers to shop on a variety of platforms through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). VR is the most immersive way to participate in the Metaverse. While the future of the Metaverse is uncertain, retailers are exploring AR and VR solutions to create immersive and fun experiences that allow shoppers to shop in a simulated environment.

Major retailers such as Hugo Boss, Walmart, and Amazon are now allowing visitors and shoppers to virtually try on clothing using digital representations of themselves. This is an extension of the furniture company's earlier use of AR. In fact, the IKEA app is one of the first AR apps released using Apple's augmented reality technology.

How will retailers use the Metaverse?

Today, retailers and their manufacturing partners are leveraging the Metaverse and digital twins to improve operational efficiency in a variety of ways.

Metaverse refers to a collective virtual shared space created by the fusion of physical reality and virtual reality. It is a digital universe in which users, in this case shoppers, can interact in real time with other users, such as computer-generated environments and virtual retailers.

A digital twin is a digital representation or replica of a real-world entity or system. This can include physical objects such as virtual items, processes, and even people in a retail environment. Digital twins are created using data from sensors, IoT devices, and other sources to simulate and monitor the behavior and performance of corresponding real-world entities.

For retailers, opportunities abound in 2024. Introducing digital twins into supply chain processes provides real-time visibility into inventory, production, and distribution. This helps identify bottlenecks, optimize logistics and reduce lead times.

Using Metaverse for virtual prototyping and testing of products can accelerate the design and development process. This speeds time to market and reduces costs associated with physical prototypes.

Retailers are currently exploring the possibility of creating virtual stores and showrooms within the Metaverse, allowing customers to explore and interact with products in a virtual environment. This can improve your customer experience and drive online sales.

The company is working with manufacturing partners to explore using Metaverse to simulate employee training, especially in manufacturing that involves complex machinery. This improves employee skills and safety. This also allows the opportunity to create virtual workspaces for teams distributed in different locations. This fosters collaboration and communication between team members.

Marketing teams can also benefit by using data from customer interactions in the Metaverse to personalize recommendations and marketing strategies to improve customer engagement and loyalty.

Additionally, companies can leverage digital twins to remotely monitor and control manufacturing processes and equipment. This is especially beneficial in situations where physical presence is difficult.

See more: AI's role in warehouse robotics may be different than you think

The importance of 3D and AI in immersive mixed reality

One of the key requirements for metaverse and mixed reality applications is to accurately overlay their models or digital twins onto objects. This provides work instructions for assembly and training, and helps capture errors and defects in manufacturing. Users can also track objects and adjust rendering as they work.

Most on-device object tracking systems use 2D images and/or marker-based tracking. This severely limits the overlay accuracy of 3D and, therefore, scale and pose estimates, since 2D tracking cannot estimate depth with high accuracy. This means that even if the user is able to get what looks like a good match when he views from one angle and position, the overlay alignment will be lost as the user moves around in his 6DOF. means.

Retail and manufacturing users are overcoming these challenges by leveraging 3D environments and AI technology for immersive mixed reality design and construction projects.

Deep learning-based 3D AI enables highly accurate identification of 3D objects of any shape and size in various orientations in 3D space. This approach is scalable to any shape. Suitable for use in enterprise use cases where complex 3D models and digital twins need to be rendered overlaid with real-world models.

Why is it important to work in a cloud environment?

Businesses and manufacturers need to be careful how they design and deploy these technologies, as there are significant differences in the platforms that are maximized to build and use these technologies.

Technologies such as AR/VR have been around for several years, but many manufacturers are deploying virtual solutions on devices where all technology data is stored locally, making it necessary for today's virtual designs. Performance and scale are severely limited. This limits the ability to share knowledge between organizations. This can be important when designing new products or understanding how best to do a virtual buildout.

Manufacturers are now overcoming these limitations by leveraging cloud-based (or remote server-based) AR/VR platforms that leverage distributed cloud architectures and 3D vision-based AI. These cloud platforms provide the performance and scalability needed to drive industry innovation at speed and scale.

By integrating these technologies, retailers and manufacturers can streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve customer and employee experiences in a rapidly evolving metaverse environment.

How can immersive technology reshape the retail experience? Let us know on FacebookOpens a new window, XOpens a new window, or LinkedInOpens a new window. We look forward to hearing from you!

Image source: Shutterstock

More about retail and metaverse

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/tech/innovation/guest-article/how-retailers-manufacturers-can-leverage-metaverse/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos