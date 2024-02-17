Tech tip: Are you ready to go beyond Google? Here's how to use the new generative AI search site





LONDON — You're not alone. Many people believe that Google search is getting worse. Additionally, the rise of generative AI chatbots is giving people new and different ways to search for information.

After all, Google has been a one-stop shop for decades, and while we commonly refer to search as Google, its long-standing dominance has led to search engine optimization Technology has attracted a flood of sponsored links, spam links and junk content. It really depresses useful results.

A recent study by German researchers suggests that the quality of results from Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo is actually declining. Google cites third-party measurements and says its results are of significantly higher quality than its competitors.

Chatbots powered by generative artificial intelligence, including those from Google itself, are currently revolutionizing how search works. But they also have their own problems. Because the technology is so new, there are concerns about the accuracy and reliability of AI chatbots.

If you want to try the AI ​​method, see the following methods:

Google users don't have to look far. Last year, the company launched its own AI chatbot assistant known as Bard, but recently retired that name and replaced it with a similar service, Gemini.

Bard users are now redirected to the Gemini site, which they can access directly on their desktop or mobile browser.

The Gemini app also launched in the US this month, and an update notice says it's rolling out in Japanese, Korean, and English worldwide, excluding the UK, Switzerland, and Europe, with more countries and languages ​​hinting to be coming soon. I am.

Google is also testing a new search service called Search Generative Experience that replaces links with AI-generated snapshots of important information. However, it is limited to US users who sign up through the Labs site.

Microsoft's Bing search engine has been offering generative AI search powered by OpenAIs ChatGPT technology for about a year. Originally named Bing Chat, it has now been rebranded to Copilot.

On the Bing Search home page, below the search window.[チャット]or[コパイロット]Clicking the button will take you to a conversational interface where you can enter your questions. There is also a Copilot app.

There are many startup AI search sites popping up, but finding one isn't all that easy. A standard Google search isn't very helpful, but a search for Copilot and Bard turned up many names, including Perplexity, HuggingChat, You.com, Komo, Andi, Phind, Exa, AskAI, and more.

Most of these services have free versions. The number of queries you can create is usually limited, but premium levels are offered that offer smarter AI and more features.

For example, Gemini users can pay $20 for the Advanced version, which comes with access to Ultra 1.0, the most capable model.

Gemini users must be signed in to a Google Account and be at least 13 years old in Europe or Canada and 18 years old or older. Copilot users don't need to sign in to a Microsoft account and can access the service through Bing search or the Copilot homepage.

Most startup sites are free to use and do not require you to set up an account. Many also have premium levels.

AI queries should be conversational, rather than typing a series of keywords. For example, “Is Taylor Swift the most successful female musician?” or where is a good place for her to travel in Europe this summer?

Perplexity advises using everyday natural language. Find, for example, says it's best to ask complete, detailed questions that start with, “What is it and how?”

If you're not satisfied with the answer, some sites allow you to ask additional questions to narrow down the information you need. Some provide suggested questions or related questions.

Microsoft's Copilot lets you choose between three different chat styles: Creative, Balanced, and Precise.

Unlike Google search results, which display a list of links, including sponsored links, an AI chatbot spits out an easy-to-read summary of information, sometimes with a few important links as footnotes. The answer can vary widely depending on the site.

These are useful when searching for obscure facts, such as details about European Union policy.

The answers from Phind.com were the easiest to read and were consistently presented in a narrative format. However, the site mysteriously went offline at some point.

Testing a simple query, what is the average temperature in London in late February? Most sites gave results in a similar range: 7 to 9 degrees Celsius (45 to 48 degrees Fahrenheit) ).

Curiously, Andi provided current weather conditions for New York, but subsequent retries used the correct city.

A separate search for the name and tenure of the CEO of British luxury car maker Aston Martin yields information available online, but it takes some work to piece it together.

Most sites have been named in the past 10 to 20 years. AskAI provided a list dating back to 1947 and its top three authoritative sources, but no links.

Chatbots generate answers that sound like they were written by a confident human, which may make them sound authoritative, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're right. AI chatbots are known for providing seemingly convincing responses, known as hallucinations. ” Hugging Chat warns that the content generated may be inaccurate or false, and Gemini may display inaccurate information, including information about people.

These AI systems scan vast pools of information culled from the web, known as large-scale language models, and use algorithms to come up with consistent answers, but how do they all arrive at that response? It does not make it clear.

Some AI chatbots publish models on which their algorithms are trained. Others provide little or no details. The best advice is to try multiple methods, compare results, and always double-check the source.

For example, at one point Mr. Como claimed that Canada's population in 1991 was approximately 1 million people, and he stood by this incorrect number even though I asked if it was true. The newspaper cited a Wikipedia page that said the figure was taken from a table of the country's indigenous population. I tried again later and found the correct number.

___

Do you have a technical challenge you need help solving? If you have any questions, please contact [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/tech-tip-ready-google-new-generative-ai-search-107315610 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos