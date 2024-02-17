Want to become a data scientist? Do these 4 things, according to business leaders





Data scientists are in such high demand that Harvard Business Review called the role “the sexiest job of the 21st century.”

In the era of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the demand for people who can help companies collect, analyze, and interpret data is high, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicting that by 2032 We expect it to increase by 35%. .

So what areas should you focus on if you want to succeed as a data scientist? Four business leaders tell us where to focus.

1. Be interested in new technology

Thierry Martin, senior manager of data and analytics strategy at Toyota Motor Europe, says that the main characteristic that will define the success of the next generation of data scientists is their curiosity, especially towards emerging technologies such as AI and ML. Masu.

“We need to continually experiment with new technologies,” he says. “Don't be afraid to use generative AI to get the job done. Now you can just write code to your model and say, 'Okay, write something that does this.' So be open and embrace technology. I think that's important. ”

Martin says he's not your typical chief data officer (CDO). Rather than just focusing on leadership concerns, he still gets hands-on with code and advises up-and-coming data talent to do the same.

“If you want to get ahead, it's important that you know what you're doing and that you're using technology,” he says. “That gave me an edge, especially in math and data science. I know statistics and can build models myself.”

Martin said data professionals are likely to work across all technical fields. From architecture and governance to data warehouses, ML models and AI-powered chatbots, it's important that young professionals who want to move into data are technology-driven.

He also urges those aspiring to become the next generation of data scientists to have fun tackling the challenges they face. “Prototype as much as possible. And communicate with people. You have to share your enthusiasm and knowledge with others.”

2. Develop a flexible posture

Caroline Carruthers, CEO of consultancy Carruthers & Jackson, is among business leaders who say data scientists need a blend of technical and people skills.

She would like to see more companies move from a focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to STEAM. In STEAM, the “A” stands for art, allowing companies to ensure that data professionals have soft skills to complement technology. ability.

“We have this image in our heads of data scientists, and we think these professionals live in geeky ivory towers. But companies need well-rounded people. ' says Mr Carruthers. “The best data scientists understand psychology. They have creative backgrounds and are open to experimentation, flexibility, and agility.”

Carruthers, a former CDO at infrastructure specialist Network Rail, says today's data scientist job descriptions are much more focused on the ability to understand the business environment through emotional intelligence.

“It's a phrase I hear a lot, but I think its aptitude is more due to an artistic temperament than a scientific one,” she says. Carruthers also says that data skills should be a company-wide capability, not just the preserve of data scientists.

According to her company's recently released Data Maturity Index, nearly two-thirds (61%) of data leaders say most or all employees in their organization have low data literacy. “When I talk about data literacy skills, I’m talking about making information available to people across the organization,” she says.

3. Sharpen your interpersonal skills

Andy Moore, chief data officer at Bentley Motors, says success as the next generation of data scientists will likely depend on one key element: people skills.

“You do need a certain level of academic ability, so you can talk about math expertise, but I think what’s more important than that is that certainly when you’re hiring, you’re looking for well-rounded people.” he says. “A straight guy, an A-grade student is great, but that doesn't mean he's always the best. He has to manage his time, he has to deal with business, he has to deal with stakeholders all over the world. Because we need to go talk” business. “

Certain tasks, such as visualization and user experience design, require data specialists to work closely with colleagues in more than one department. Last year, Moore explained to ZDNET how he runs a pioneering apprenticeship program to attract the next generation of data talent, and how interpersonal skills are key to that effort.

“One of my apprentices had a very memorable 21st birthday because they had to dial in and present their work to the board. You’re exposed at every level of the business, so you need to be able to communicate,” he says. . “So I look for people who can interact with customers and, most importantly, take responsibility for the customer journey. Some of our apprentices have presented at global technology conferences. They also have the opportunity to build their own personal brand.” ”

4. Stay open to new opportunities

Bev White, CEO of recruitment firm Nash Squared, is another business leader who recognizes the power of apprenticeship programs for young data talent.

“These programs open the door wide open to people who are not just the usual suspects,” she says. “For many people, going to university is still considered a very privileged thing.”

Her organization worked with the UK government's Department for Education to create a new cybersecurity qualification. White believes that the qualifications, known as T-levels, which combine classroom and hands-on learning, will encourage more young people to consider careers in digital and data. I hope so.

“I’m a big fan of apprenticeships,” she says. “These vacancies provide a great way for young people to enter the IT industry and find a path that works for them.”

But White also says it's important to realize that deciding whether to become the next generation of data scientists doesn't have to be decided at the start of your career.

“I've met so many people who hate their jobs but don't know how to get out of it and do something else. Always remember there's another path,” she says. “So, if you’re already in the technology industry, that’s great. Talk to your CIO or your HR team and see how you can get into areas like data science and technology architecture, which are probably in high demand.” Please ask if you can migrate.”

