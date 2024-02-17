What would happen if Google bought WhatsApp instead of Facebook?





When Meta (formerly Facebook) took over WhatsApp a decade ago, it brought its own personality to the app, both positive and negative. Among the tech giants, Google also has some reputation, especially when messaging services are at issue. To say the least, let's just say that Goldfish can easily score big if he stays focused on one thing longer than Google.

So what if Google bought WhatsApp instead of Facebook? Could WhatsApp become the face of Google's messaging efforts and give it some much-needed direction? In my mind, this… I have a very specific opinion.

Google would have permanently discontinued WhatsApp within a few years. End of story.

Just kidding (not really).

Rename.Okay, just one more time…this is the last time, I promise.

Google is famous for killing its apps and services that once looked very promising. Stadia is one of the solid examples in recent memory, but there's no shortage of things to dig into. And even if Google doesn't retire a service prematurely, it might go through the nth renaming and overcome some hurdles before finally settling on the original name. Remember Google Wallet? Just last week, Google renamed all Bards to Gemini, which is also the name of LLM. Certainly not confusing at all.

Google always goes around in circles. everytime.

You wouldn't expect a company as big as Google to be so fickle in its approach, but unfortunately it is. Considering this fickle track record, Google would have given WhatsApp ten different names of his by now. During the clean-up phase, Google could have renamed the app to Google Chat, but then the app lost its identity and even reverted back to the name WhatsApp. In keeping with the company's recent trend of making its branding more visible, it could even have been a Google WhatsApp. But that's probably not the worst part.

Remember when Google decided to give all of its services a new logo? As a result, every logo now looks like a slightly different combination of red, yellow, green, and blue. Look at the image below. How easy is it to tell these Google services that have their app names removed? On a scale of 1 to 10, I'd say it's downright infuriating. Now, instead of the instantly recognizable green bubble-shaped WhatsApp logo, imagine his WhatsApp logo along these lines. WhatsApp would have looked exactly like every other Google app and would have lost its individuality.

You have to be a Google expert to tell them apart.

However, you still need to pay attention to the product. Google is known for frantically removing everything as soon as it sees something trending, something that other people are doing. No product felt more abandoned than Assistant after Google put all its effort into developing the next-generation Gemini LLM. WhatsApp could have been treated the same way. Or worse, many of the features could be discontinued at the whim of Google. For example, Google has started encouraging users to use Meet instead of his WhatsApp for video calls.

Google already maintains detailed profiles of its users, so when WhatsApp data is added to this, there's officially plenty of reason to be concerned about your privacy.

A step below the surface will reveal even more problems that may not be too far from reality. Google could have linked his WhatsApp account to his Google account at some point. Conversely, companies could use your advertising ID to serve ads based on your WhatsApp metadata, since Meta isn't the only one secretly tracking everything you do online. There is a gender. Google already maintains detailed profiles of users, so when his WhatsApp data is added to this, he officially has plenty of reasons to be concerned about his privacy.

Man proposes, Google disposes of it Unless…

Aside from its volatile nature, Google also has an opposite, more reliable side, with rock-solid foundational services. Think Gmail or YouTube. If WhatsApp had survived a full decade in Google's hands, it would have joined this elite club. This is basically like graduating to the next level to become a core product with lots of perks.

A seamless experience is one thing, but Google also planned to include a number of meaningful integrations with other services, including direct sharing of Google Drive and more control with Assistant. Cloud chat backups, which are currently done separately, will be integrated into the device backup itself, which should make restoring chats much more seamless when you get your hands on a top Android smartphone. Additionally, WhatsApp is currently suffering severely from a flood of spam and scams, which Google could have handled better given its experience with Gmail. Unfortunately, we are now at the mercy of the meta and are largely left to fend for ourselves.

Another downside to Meta is its tendency to cram WhatsApp with boring features picked up from other services like Stories, Channels, Payments, and even Shopping. These features depart from WhatsApp's core functionality and simplicity. Google doesn't usually overcrowd apps to do everything at once, but the latest toys it's playing with (most recently Gemini), like when it integrated all Workspace apps into Gmail, It will be placed in front of you.

OK Google, send Zack a WhatsApp message

After all this, it would be naive to think that WhatsApp will be the only messaging app owned by Google. With Google Messages with RCS now the default face of Google's messaging efforts, you can still send texts in Google Chat, Photos, and even Google Pay. It's so ridiculous that I'm sure even Sundar Pichai would joke about it when his fellow Googlers aren't listening.

But Meta runs WhatsApp, and while it's been pretty successful at that, it's still better than WhatsApp sitting in Google's grave.

