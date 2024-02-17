Unleash developer-led innovation to enhance your online commerce experience





Over the past two decades, the digital economy has transformed to rely heavily on e-commerce. Today, 57% of consumers say that their entire shopping journey, from research to purchase, takes place online, but even more interestingly, 90% of buyers say visuals play a key role in their purchasing decisions. I think of it as an element.

Spearheading this change are countless technological advances that make online shopping more appealing than in-store shopping. However, unlike many changes in commerce that are driven by executive leadership, the evolution of digital experiences has always been driven by developers.

please think about it. Before Jeff Bezos competed for the title of world's richest man, he was the software engineer who first wrote his Amazon code. The same goes for all the software developers Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, and Elon Musk.

Since then, developers have continued to be the driving force behind the evolution of digital commerce, understanding that to succeed, brands must rely on developer-led innovations that efficiently drive unique visual experiences. Masu.

Fighting the monolithic

We all remember what old-school e-commerce sites looked like. These were hampered by slow computer processors, dial-up Internet, the rigid structure of monolithic technology architectures, and complete reliance on manual coding processes.

It quickly became clear that rigid, monolithic solutions could not handle the complexity and scale of modern online experiences. For example, developers knew that the limited functionality available in a CMS would prevent them from fully leveraging the power of images and videos to build trust and generate conversions. They simply didn't offer the level of automation or depth of functionality needed to build increasingly dynamic and engaging experiences.

using composable

This has led to the emergence of composable architectures, also known as MACH (microservices, API-first, cloud-native SaaS, headless) architectures. Composable architecture allows developers to formulate a toolkit comprised of a variety of technologies that best supports a brand's current needs, while also scaling and quickly adapting to changing market conditions. can also do.

This major shift has allowed brands to evolve incrementally over time without overhauling their entire technology stack at the same time. This allows developers to deploy best-in-class technology for business-critical tasks such as image and video management. As consumers increasingly expect rich, interactive media such as video, user-generated content (UGC), and 3D, it has become extremely complex and time-consuming for even the most talented developers to manage. It takes.

Fortunately, the foundation for leveraging composable architectures has already been laid and tools are readily available to automate the management, editing, optimization, and delivery of these assets, making it possible to create great digital experiences. You can focus your time on building and refining.

Generative AI: The next developer-led revolution

Developer-led innovation extends beyond architecture. As efficiency experts, developers are often at the forefront of automation and artificial intelligence. Generative AI is poised to significantly impact how developers approach e-commerce by reducing the time needed to create, personalize, and optimize digital content.

By combining generative AI with the ability to automatically generate text, images, and even video based on predefined criteria and the MACH technology stack, developers can create new immersive experiences that resonate with consumers. create and enable brands to build on previous experiences. Limit the amount you need to spend to scale.

It may sound futuristic, but that's the essence of developer-led innovation. They're pushing the boundaries of what's possible while everyone else is catching up. In fact, a recent global survey found that 64% of web developers already use generative AI tools to streamline their development process, 54% use them to automate workflows, and a whopping 99% We found that we believe these tools have the potential to improve the overall developer experience. .

Follow developers

The only constant in modern commerce is change. And successful change often requires developer-led innovation. They have the vision, creativity, and skills needed to develop and deploy cutting-edge technology solutions and workflows that increase efficiency, improve user experience, and unlock new revenue streams.

Recognizing the ingenuity of developers and giving them the freedom to experiment and explore new possibilities is not only a strategic advantage, but a necessity.

Shirly Manor, Cloudinary Solutions Engineer

