Biggest funding surge in renewable energy and sustainability technology





January was a surprisingly lively month, with major companies defying the typical post-holiday lull to secure impressive funding rounds in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Last month's largest rounds included companies working on renewable energy and agricultural technology, and investor money is also flowing to water technology startups, according to Crunchbase data.

Investment in clean energy technology and infrastructure has surged significantly, outpacing spending on fossil fuels, according to industry reports. This trend is driven by the increasing affordability of clean energy, especially renewable energy, and security concerns.

As a result, there is a growing momentum for more sustainable options in the energy sector. Two companies active in this space, Generate Capital and Recurrent Energy, raised the most funding per Crunchbase database.

Renewable energy powers the future

Generate Capital has secured a significant $1.5 billion in funding for renewable energy projects. The San Francisco-based green infrastructure investor and operator previously raised $1.1 billion in early 2023, following $1 billion in 2021.

The latest round saw contributions from a variety of investors, including the California Teachers Retirement System. Generate specializes in investing in a variety of infrastructure projects, from community solar power systems to urban wastewater treatment and vehicle electrification.

Since its founding in 2014, Generate has raised a total of $4.2 billion in funding.

The company specializes in building, owning, operating and financing sustainable resource infrastructure and focuses on four key categories:

Sustainable power: This includes energy efficiency and storage, fuel cells, green hydrogen and solar energy projects. Sustainable Mobility: Generate is committed to developing charging stations, electric and hydrogen vehicles, and sustainable fuels to promote green transportation solutions. Sustainable Water and Waste: Projects in this category span biogas, renewable natural gas (RNG), precision agriculture, carbon capture and storage, and recycling efforts. sustainable city.

Through its diversified portfolio across these sectors, Generate contributes to improving sustainability across different sectors of the economy.

Recurrent Energy, another energy startup headquartered in Austin, Texas, received a notable $500 million preferred stock investment from BlackRock. This recent investment supports Recurrent Energy's efforts in developing, owning and operating utility-scale solar power and energy storage projects. The funding is aimed at accelerating the growth of the company's high-value project development pipeline.

Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar, will retain a majority stake following the investment. Founded in 2006, Recurrent Energy has raised approximately $1.4 billion in total funding.

To date, the company has successfully developed 9 gigawatt peak (GWp) solar energy projects and 3 gigawatt hour (GWh) battery storage projects across six continents. Recurrent has a pipeline of approximately 25 GWp of solar power and 47 GWh of battery storage in development around the world.

seeds of change

Unusually, Inari, an agritech startup based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, made the top list for funding last month. The company has secured $103 million in funding for agricultural innovation.

Inari, which specializes in AI-powered predictive design and multiplex gene editing, focuses on developing seeds that require less water and have higher yields. This technology is particularly targeted at crops such as corn and soybeans.

Because the biotech company's process takes place within the plant's natural DNA, the modifications are similar to those observed with traditional breeding methods. However, their technology is much more accurate and efficient, requires fewer resources, and in particular, processes are much faster.

No lead investors have been identified, but there were notable contributions from entities such as the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Rivas Capital. Inari has raised a total of $575 million since his 2016 founding.

A water tech startup’s passion for innovation

Funding for startups focused on water purification and conservation technologies has remained strong in recent quarters, despite a significant decline in venture investment globally.

Analysis of Crunchbase data reveals that investment in various water industry categories has not dried up. Surprisingly, total funding in 2023 exceeded total funding in 2021, when the startup funding environment was more active. And this trend continues this year, with a strong start in terms of investments in water-related startups.

Source is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based company that specializes in manufacturing solar power devices designed to extract potable water from the atmosphere.

The startup designs the world's first renewable drinking water system. Its hydropanels are similar to solar panels, but instead of producing energy, they produce clean, safe drinking water without any electrical connections or infrastructure.

Founded 10 years ago, the company has attracted significant investor interest and has raised more than $360 million to date. Notably, Breakthrough Energy Ventures is one of the key backers.

Source's proprietary hydropower panels are currently operating in some of the world's driest regions, producing water from atmospheric humidity. Single Source Hydropanel eliminates the need for 54,000 single-use plastic bottles over a 15-year service life.

Robust funding round in January signals a clear shift towards sustainable energy and agricultural innovation. Companies such as Generate Capital, Recurrent Energy, Inari, and Source are leading the way, backed by major investments to drive green solutions.

