4 out of 10 companies seek new ideas outside their own confines





Technology makes innovation limitless

How can your company become a constant innovator?

Hiring and promoting people, increasing budgets, and sponsoring hackathons are key to injecting new ideas into your business. But there is an additional X factor that breaks the rules of innovation. It is about reaching far beyond the boundaries of a company and into areas that were not possible or even reasonable before the advent of digital technology.

Around us, we saw logistics companies partnering with insurance companies. A car manufacturer becomes a software company, or vice versa. Or retailers become healthcare providers.

According to a recent survey of 248 executives conducted and published in January 2024 by Deloitte and Fast Company, companies simply put more dollars, euros, pounds or rupees into their innovation efforts. Instead, it suggests that 42% of organizations are expanding their innovation networks in new directions. . They work with partners far beyond the boundaries of their immediate organization, including cross-industry coalitions, venture capital, private equity firms, trade associations, and consultants, providing diversity of thought and breaking down silos. argue the report's authors.

This means expanding far beyond traditional boundaries into new industrial areas. Innovation now depends on partners leveraging the potential of their ecosystem to build expertise and incorporate resources such as assets, ideas and skills that can accelerate and support transformation, he said, managing director of GlobalLogic. said Nitesh Banga, CEO and Chief Executive Officer.

Examples like this can be found across a variety of industries. Jim Bailey, CEO of the Americas at Capgemini, said the bank's mortgage division is undergoing a digital transformation to help first-time home buyers better qualify for a mortgage during their home search. He said he decided to partner with real estate companies and technology platforms to better understand the situation. Modularizing these services allows companies to combine specific elements of their products to create new business recipes.

Another example of such hybridization is logistics companies that have critical data on drivers and trucks, which insurance companies are monetizing to help create better statistical models for risk, Banga said. says.

Bailey also looks at the example of a large electronics retailer that bundles services such as technical support and installation in addition to electronics. This has a huge impact on business as it allows retailers to not only make a sale, but also build an ongoing relationship with their customers throughout the life of the product.

As another example, car companies are working on new products sold as a service in the car, similar to in-app purchases in mobile apps, where content, entertainment and other services can be purchased through the vehicle, Banga said. states. Imagine a future where car companies become streaming companies that distribute their own music and podcast content.

So most companies have changed their mindset and started thinking of themselves as technology or software companies, even if their core business historically had little to do with technology, Bailey said. We are seeing a shift in mindset where products become services, services become platform businesses, and seamless crossovers and experiences with adjacent but related industries and players are possible.

Thanks to technology, this kind of industry hybridization is even more prevalent than it was a decade ago, Banga says. Digital technology has enabled a whole new wave of specialization that was previously unavailable to businesses.

Data in particular is behind this trend. Many of the enabling factors for hybridization, he says, are access to large amounts of real-time data and advanced data analytics. In the past, cars and other types of physical products did not generate the data emissions that products do today. Organizations weren't able to leverage data the way they do today.

New developments in data and digital technology will continue to accelerate this hybridization, Bailey said. Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Mobile The devices themselves are breaking down traditional industry barriers. Look at how the average person organizes and bundles apps on their phone. They often expect a seamless experience across industry segments.

Of course, there are risks and downsides to hybridization, especially when expanding into adjacent industries. This new model may not be in its core DNA, opening up multiple options for partnerships, ventures or consolidation to reduce that risk, Bailey says. It's important to consider how that change will take place, including competition, the unique DNA needed, and the talent needed to succeed.

Consider a retail pharmacy that currently provides medical services, says Bailey. This retailer not only has your purchase history, but also records of prescribed medications and providers, providing a seamless end-to-end healthcare experience. Indeed, industry hybridization has the potential to create significant value for both consumers and businesses.

Broad industry experience is essential, Banga says. He must be familiar with a variety of industries and have a consistent track record of working with partners in a variety of industries.

