Ready to go beyond Google? Here’s how to use the new generative AI search site – The Journal

LONDON (AP) You're not alone. Many people believe that Google search is getting worse. And the rise of generative AI chatbots is giving people new and different ways to search for information. After all, Google has been a one-stop shop for decades, and while we commonly refer to search as Google, its long-standing dominance has led to a ton of sponsored and spam links. is attracted to junk content using search engine optimization techniques. A recent study by German researchers suggests that the quality of results from Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo is actually decreasing. Google says its search results are of significantly higher quality than its competitors, citing third-party measurements. Chatbots powered by generative artificial intelligence, including Google's own, are currently changing the way search works. But they have their own problems. Because the technology is so new, there are concerns about the accuracy and reliability of AI chatbots. If you want to try the AI ​​way, here's how: Where can I find AI search tools? Google users don't have to look far. Last year, the company launched its own AI chatbot assistant known as Bard, but recently retired that name and replaced it with a similar service, Gemini. Bard users are now redirected to the Gemini site, which they can access directly in their browser on desktop or mobile. The Gemini app was also released in the US this month and is said to be available in Japanese, Korean, and English worldwide, with the exception of the UK, Switzerland, and Europe. Google is also testing a new search service called Search Generative Experience that replaces links with AI-generated snapshots of important information. However, that is limited to US users who sign up through the Labs site. Microsoft's Bing search engine has been offering generative AI search powered by OpenAIs ChatGPT technology for about a year. Initially named Bing Chat, it has now been rebranded to Copilot. On the Bing Search home page, below the search window.[チャット]or[コパイロット]Clicking the button will take you to a conversational interface where you can enter your questions. There is also a Copilot app. There are many startup AI search sites popping up, but they're not all that easy to find. A standard Google search isn't very helpful, but a search for Copilot and Bard turned up many names, including Perplexity, HuggingChat, You.com, Komo, Andi, Phind, Exa, AskAI, and more. Do I need to sign up or pay? Most of these services have free versions. They typically limit the number of queries you can create, but they do offer premium tiers that offer smarter AI and more features. For example, a Gemini user can pay $20 for his Advanced version, which comes with access to Ultra 1.0, which is the most capable model. Gemini user must be signed in to a Google account and she must be at least 13 years old and 18 years old in Europe or Canada. Copilot users don't need to sign in to a Microsoft account and can access the service through Bing search or their Copilot homepage. Most startup sites are free to use and do not require you to set up an account. How do I do an AI search? AI queries should be conversational, rather than typing a string of keywords. For example, “Is Taylor Swift the most successful female musician?” “Where is a good place to travel in Europe this summer? At Perplexity, we advise using everyday natural language.” It says it's best to ask complete, detailed questions that start with “Do you want to do this?” Once you're satisfied with the answer, some sites allow you to ask follow-up questions to narrow down the information you need. Some ask suggested or related questions. Microsoft's Copilot lets you choose from three different chat styles: Creative, Balanced, and Precise. What do the results look like? Unlike Google search results, which display a list of links, including sponsored links, AI chatbots display easy-to-read summaries of information. There may also be some important links included as footnotes. The answer can vary widely depending on the site. These are useful when searching for obscure facts, such as details about European Union policy. The answers from Phind.com were the easiest to read and were consistently presented in a narrative format. However, the site mysteriously went offline at some point. Testing a simple query, what is the average temperature in London in late February? Most sites gave results in a similar range: 7 to 9 degrees Celsius (45 to 48 degrees Fahrenheit) ). Curiously, Andi provided current weather conditions for New York, but subsequent retries used the correct city. Another search looked for name and tenure. The name of her CEO of British luxury car maker Aston Martin is the kind of information available online, but it takes a little work to put together. Most sites list names from the past 10-20 years. AskAI provided a list dating back to 1947 and its top three authoritative sources, but no links. What are the downsides? Chatbots generate answers that sound like they were written by a confident human, so while they may sound authoritative, they are not necessarily correct. AI chatbots are known for providing seemingly convincing responses, known as hallucinations. ” Hugging Chat warns, content generated may be inaccurate or false, and Gemini says inaccurate information, including information about people, may be displayed. These AI systems scan vast pools of information culled from the web. , known as large-scale language models, use algorithms to arrive at consistent answers, but not all of them reveal how they arrived at their answers. Some AI chatbots expose the model on which the algorithm was trained, while others provide little or no details. The best advice is to try multiple methods, compare results, and always double-check your sources. For example, at one point Mr. Como claimed that he said Canada's population in 1991 was approximately 1 million people, and he stood by this incorrect number even after I followed up. Ask if you are sure of it. A Wikipedia page was cited, revealing that the figures were taken from a table of the country's indigenous population. I tried again later and found the correct number. ___ Do you have a technical challenge you need help solving? If you have any questions, please contact us at [email protected].

