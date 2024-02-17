



KPi-Tech logo header image

KPi-Tech's logo refresh symbolizes its evolution and dedication to cutting-edge technology services, reflecting consistent innovation.

This milestone is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our team, and the refreshed logo reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of technology while maintaining our core values. ”

— Kishore Pendiala

FRANKLIN, Tenn., February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — KPi-Tech Services, a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions, unveils a refreshed logo as part of the company's eighth I'm happy to announce this. Anniversary celebration. This milestone not only marks eight years of excellence, but also highlights the consistent growth and innovation that has defined KPi-Tech Services since its inception.

The refreshed logo reflects the company's commitment to remaining at the forefront of technological advancement while maintaining a strong foundation built on reliability, quality and customer satisfaction. The design evolution represents KPi-Tech Services' journey of growth and adaptability in a dynamic technology environment.

As a company that has consistently provided innovative solutions to its customers, KPi-Tech Services sees the new logo as a symbol of its evolution and dedication to providing cutting-edge technology services. The new design incorporates contemporary elements that reflect the company's forward-thinking approach and vision for the future.

Kishore Pendyala, CEO of KPi-Tech Services, said: “This milestone is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our team, and the logo refresh demonstrates our commitment to staying at the forefront of technology while maintaining our core values. It reflects.”

The company's 8th anniversary celebration will include a variety of events and activities throughout the month to thank clients, partners and employees who have contributed to KPi-Tech Services' journey. The logo launch is just one part of a broader effort to mark the company's evolution and growth.

About KPi-Tech Services: Founded in 2015, KPi-Tech Services is a leading provider of technology solutions, specifically focused on delivering innovative and reliable services in healthcare IT. With an unwavering focus on integrity, trust, excellence, accountability and respect, the company has emerged as a trusted partner for companies seeking cutting-edge solutions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox44news.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/689352997/kpi-tech-services-unveils-refreshed-logo-in-celebration-of-8-years-of-innovation-and-growth The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos