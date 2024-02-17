Google releases Android 15 developer preview 1





The first developer preview of Android 15 is now available, with a focus on media, AI, battery life, app performance, privacy and security.

“Android lets your apps take advantage of premium device hardware, including high-end camera features, powerful GPUs, dazzling displays, and AI processing,” says a new post on the Android Developers Blog. “Demand for large-screen devices such as tablets, foldables, and flips continues to grow, creating an opportunity to reach high-value users. Android also allows apps to take advantage of the latest advances in AI. We are committed to providing the tools and libraries to help you.”

Here are some of the key new advancements in this first pre-release Android 15 version.

Privacy sandbox. Android 15 includes the latest version of Google's privacy sandbox, which seeks to balance the privacy needs of users with the financial needs of advertisers.

Health Connect. Android 15 also includes the latest version of Google's Health Connect platform, adding an integrated version of the cross-service capabilities of the Health Connect app that supports new data types across fitness, nutrition, and more.

File integrity. The File Integrity Manager in Android 15 supports new APIs that allow you to use custom cryptographic signatures to protect files from tampering and corruption.

Partial screen sharing. Android 15 supports partial screen sharing, which allows users to share or record app windows instead of the entire screen.

Premium camera features. New enhancements support camera features such as low-light enhancement and advanced flash intensity adjustment.

Android Dynamic Performance Framework (ADPF). This set of APIs has been enhanced to support deeper integration with a device's power and thermal systems, allowing games and apps to take advantage of new power efficiency modes, tune CPU and GPU performance, and implement thermal throttling. can be carried out more effectively.

Obviously, we can expect more new end-user features in future pre-release versions.

Android 15 Developer Preview 1 is available for Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 series phones, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet, along with Android emulator system images for Android Studio. Google recommends that developers use the latest preview of Android Studio Jellyfish (or higher) for the best development experience.

Future preview and beta releases will occur on a regular schedule, with platform stability expected in June and final release expected in early fall.

