Fintech success: Is innovation the holy grail or is evolution the key?





In Fintech Times, we often see companies touting their latest products as “innovative” and promising to “revolutionize” their industry. The appeal of innovation is undeniable, but the question arises: Should organizations prioritize improving existing services through evolution before embarking on innovative ventures?

This was also a hot topic at the recently held Digital Insurance Summit Europe 2024 in London. During a panel discussion focused on customer centricity in insurance, participants delved into the theme of innovation and evolution, with John Pior, head of underwriting and product at GreatLakes Assurance SE, commenting: . We've been saying that for the past six or seven years at every conference we've attended. What I want is an evolved policy, not just a big internal project.

John Pyall, Head of Underwriting and Products, Great Lakes Assurance SE

Let's evolve our culture in the right way.

A discussion arose among the panelists about what insurance companies should prioritize as they look to grow their business. However, after the event, the question of innovation versus evolution stood out. After all, it can be applied not just to insurance but to the fintech ecosystem in general.

We reached out to experts across the industry to understand whether they believe innovation or evolution is more important.

Understand what digital technology can offer

We spoke with Pyall to learn more about why he believes evolution is so important. He explained that there is a huge level of risk with innovation, especially in a post-pandemic digital society. While many companies may see this as an opportunity to completely reinvent themselves, Payal suggests that what the digital world has to offer is data.

Instead of working on “revolutionary” products that take three years to develop, test and launch, he said leveraging the data available to businesses as a result of the digital boom will allow them to best serve their customers. He said it was a method. “We want to understand our customers' needs. New digital touchpoints give us more data so businesses can actually receive what their customers want and act on it. Become.

“Evolution takes our customers on our development journey and delivers exactly what they want. Innovation is driven internally by internal needs and demands, not customer needs.”

Rich Arundel, chief evangelist for cross-border solutions at Karen Cycloud and Visa, echoed this view, saying: We believe that fintechs and the broader financial ecosystem need to focus on evolving their services to meet rapidly changing customer needs. It may not always be easy given rapid regulatory changes and market volatility, but companies will undoubtedly continue to solve real-world problems for consumers.

ManyPets example

Pyall identifies good examples where evolution is better for business than reinvention through innovation. ManyPets is a pet insurance company founded in the UK in 2012 and now expanding to the US and Europe. Payal explained that while the company had a very good core product, when the insurer tried to move away from just pet insurance and enter other markets, it didn't have as much success.

This is because their customers weren't looking for alternative insurance products, they were looking for pet insurance. By focusing on this service instead, improving its product suite, and evolving with its customers, ManyPets has flourished. “Innovation in and of itself is not a bad thing, but it has its place. The problem is that it has expanded to the point where product evolution is no longer considered as much.”

balance is needed

The Fintech Times podcast team discussed this topic in episode 141, in which FrancisBignell and Polly Jean Harrison agreed that evolution is more important for companies to succeed. Tom Breech, on the other hand, took a more neutral position, pointing out the benefits of both.

Andrea Maria Cosentino, Impact Fundry CEO

Andrea Maria Cosentino, CEO of Impact Fundry, a strategic consulting firm and VC investor, shared Bleach's view that balance is needed.

“Innovation must be balanced with evolution. Fintechs must evolve their existing infrastructure, processes, and services to adapt to regulatory changes, customer preferences, and technological advances. Evolution ensures stability, scalability, and long-term viability, providing a solid foundation on which innovation can grow.

“Ultimately, the key is to strike a harmonious balance between innovation and evolution. Fintech must evolve to remain relevant and competitive while evolving to maintain operational efficiency and compliance. By strategically prioritizing both dimensions, fintech companies can navigate the complexities of the financial landscape and drive sustainable growth in the digital age.”

Security in EvolutionLeo Farias, Concepta Technologies CEO and Co-Founder

For some, one of the pillars of fintech is disrupting the status quo and creating ready-to-use solutions. But for Leo Farias, CEO and co-founder of Concepta Technologies, his web and mobile development company for fintechs and banks, “choosing to evolve – perfecting your strengths – often means It's the safest route.”

He further added: “This strategy reduces risk, strengthens our foundation, ensures financial health, and fosters steady, strategically positioned growth for future innovation. This careful balance has led to our current position. This not only ensures that you have the best possible results, but also allows you to efficiently allocate resources to possible innovations.

“Innovation is challenging and involves greater risk. Yet it thrives in a culture that welcomes new ideas and perspectives. Focusing on innovation based on customer feedback and understanding of needs. With , we will achieve more than incremental progress. We will take giant leaps forward. With this focus, we will not only evolve, but also set new benchmarks in this field and It allows us to make progress meaningful and respond directly to the market.”

Job van der Voort, CEO and co-founder of Remote, redefining what's possible

However, taking risks in fintech is not a bad thing. Job van der Voort, his CEO and co-founder of Remote, a global HR unicorn and fintech company that enables companies to integrate multi-country payroll processes and pay salaries to global teams. explains this in more detail. Innovation, especially in the fintech industry, means more. It's not just about disruption or introducing breakthrough technology.

“It's about shaping the future of finance, creating new paradigms and redefining what's possible in the financial services space. Evolutionary improvements are needed to meet new customer needs and respond to regulatory changes. is certainly important, but it is through innovation that we can truly transform an industry: transformative breakthroughs that have the potential to redefine the customer experience, create new business models, and open up unprecedented opportunities. is.

“Innovation allows fintech companies to not only adapt to changing conditions, but actually shape them. By being at the forefront of innovation, we are defining the future of financial services and providing our customers with unparalleled Deliver unique value and stay ahead of the competition in the ever-evolving fintech industry.

Innovation is not invention Laurie Yates, Global, Senior Vice President, EIS Corporate Strategy;

“For me, 'managed innovation' as a working model is the best way to evolve,” said Rory Yates, chief strategy officer at insurance platform provider EIS.

Mr. Yates explained what he thinks is the difference between the two: “Innovative companies consistently take deep human insights and technology trends and easily adopt and adapt them. All fintechs aim to be the market leader.

“The conflict between what we tend to think of as innovation and more evolved business models is that innovation is typically achieved separately from the core organization. It gives you the freedom you need to explore potential values.

“However, this often fails because strategic assets such as customer access and the general ability to scale the identified solution require integration back into the mothership at some point. Yes, this is a bad sign for born-digital fintechs, as it tends to indicate that they have not built a truly data-fluid, intelligent, customer-centric architecture.

“A MACH-based business is all about providing the right adaptability needed to make innovation a working model for a modern fintech or insurtech business. Built with the same technology and design as Amazon and Netflix This allows them to continually innovate and operate like a software business, continually improving and exploiting new value opportunities, thereby increasing their competitiveness.”

It's not about choosing something better, it's about choosing what you need Nikita Lomov, Altos CEO

Nikita Lomov, CEO of research firm Altos, a fintech investment platform, said companies have different priorities depending on their stage of growth.

“Fintechs operate in an environment defined by rapid change and intense competition. For incumbents like banks, the way forward is in evolution. They adapt traditional models. (Back in 2019, a16z argued that every company will eventually become a fintech company.) Essential to survive in a market that increasingly demands seamless digital experiences.

“Meanwhile, emerging fintech companies face another imperative: innovate or become obsolete. The market is driven by breakthrough technologies, inventive distribution channels, and innovative monetization strategies. , and reward companies that can quickly introduce new solutions. Without continued innovation, these new entrants risk being overshadowed by more agile or larger competitors. ”

some risks are worth taking

Jon Morgan, CEO and Business Development Manager at Venture Smarter, fully supports innovation. He says companies must set the pace, not react to it.

“For me, innovation is first and foremost. In an environment where technology advances at breakneck speed, stopping is tantamount to taking a step back. It’s not just about keeping up with the competition. It’s about setting the pace and setting industry standards. “Innovation is not just a buzzword; it is the lifeblood that drives us forward.”

Francis Binnell

Francis is a journalist and chief correspondent for Latin America with a BA in Classical Civilization and a professional interest in North and South America.

