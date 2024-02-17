Google removes first Android 15 developer preview





What you need to know Google has released the first developer preview of Android 15. This allows developers to explore and test upcoming features. This preview highlights Google's increased focus on privacy and security in Android 15 with features like Privacy Sandbox. Android 15 introduces new features and camera enhancements for better control over hardware and algorithms, including low-light enhancements and advanced flash adjustments. Google is improving Android 15 to optimize the performance of premium hardware, including powerful GPUs and AI processing, with the aim of delivering a top-tier app experience.

Google is allowing developers to jump into Android 15, giving users of Google's mobile OS a glimpse of what they'll see on their screens in the future.

The first Android 15 Developer Preview doesn't reveal much about what features consumers will get later this year, but it does highlight Google's focus on privacy and security. It has been. Additionally, the company is giving creators the tools they need to “bring their vision to life on Android.”

Google's announcement is hyping how it will roll out the latest version of its Privacy Sandbox to strengthen user privacy and improve personalized ad experiences in mobile apps. Google has been on this privacy train since last year, when it beta-tested its Privacy Sandbox on Android smartphones as part of its efforts to completely remove cookies from the web. Recently, Google started blocking these cookies by default for 1% of Google Chrome users.

The search giant is stepping up its camera game for creators with Android 15 adding “new enhancements for more control over camera hardware and its algorithms on supported devices.” added. Think low-light enhancement for brighter previews and advanced flash intensity adjustment for pinpoint control of intensity in both single and torch modes when taking photos.

Google doesn't stop there. We are further polishing the OS before making it available to consumers. The aim is to help developers harness the power of hardware capabilities such as powerful GPUs and AI processing. The goal is to provide users with a high-quality app experience.

This post mentions new updates to Android Dynamic Performance Framework. This allows developers to fine-tune how the system handles thermal, CPU, and GPU tasks to help power-hungry apps and games run smoother and smarter.

The developer preview also brings a touch of Android 14 with Health Connect extensions, supporting new data types such as fitness, nutrition, and more. Additionally, Android 15 now allows partial screen sharing, allowing you to share or record just one app window instead of the entire screen. This feature debuted in his Android 14 QPR2.

To take advantage of the developer preview, you can flash a system image to a Pixel 6, Pixel 7, or Pixel 8 series device, as well as a Pixel Fold or Pixel Tablet. If you don't have one of these devices, just use a 64-bit system image in Android Studio's Android emulator and you're good to go.

Google says it aims for “platform stability” for Android 15 in June 2024. Developers will then spend “several months” testing their code before the next Android version is released to the public.

