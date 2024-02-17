Forget MacBook Air: This Windows alternative is just as lightweight and feature-rich





Cesar Cadenas/ZDNETZDNET Key Takeaways MSI's Prestige 13 AI Evo offers great performance thanks to its Intel Core Ultra processor and supported AI technologies. This results in a computer that outperforms the M1 MacBook Pro for content creation. For the price, it has its quirks. , from middling graphics cards to buggy software.

MacBooks are one of the most admired laptops among consumers and the technology industry. There are good reasons for this. Apple consistently makes top-class hardware. Even if it's mediocre by Apple standards, the MacBook is a solid choice, regardless of its quirks. However, there are some issues. A) It can be expensive, and B) You might not be familiar with macOS. Although the system may resemble Windows, it is still a different digital environment.

MSI, a well-known brand among PC gamers, appears to be aware of these issues, and as a result, the company has created a powerful product with performance comparable to a MacBook, but without the hefty price tag or foreign operating system. We have developed an ultraportable laptop.

And HP's new Specter x360 is already one of our favorite laptops of the year.The reason is as follows

Here we present MSI's latest release, the Prestige 13 AI Evo AM1G. We recommend this laptop for anyone looking for a computer that can handle heavy workloads while weighing just over 2 pounds.

Watch at New Egg

First, we ran the Prestige 13 through two benchmark tests. Since this is my first time trying out a computer with a Meteor Lake CPU, I wanted to see exactly what it's capable of from an objective perspective. And the results were better than I expected.

One of the tests was Cinebench, where the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor received a score of 536. Benchmarks show this CPU is just above the Apple M1 chip in terms of performance. As for Geekbench, it achieved a score of 8,477, earning it a spot between AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850HS and Ryzen 9 Pro 5945, indicating it has a decent amount of power. I note that he is using the smaller of the two Prestige builds. I should also mention that these numbers are taken from the laptop in performance mode, so it's firing on all cylinders.

Also: Best Laptop Cooling Pads to Protect Your Device from Overheating

What's interesting is that MSI seems to have made this laptop capable of gaming as well. The Prestige 13 comes with the Xbox app installed and an incredibly powerful cooling system. This is better than the fans I've experienced on some gaming laptops.

The bottom has three ports with a large fan inside. Turning on the fan turns the uncomfortably warm Prestige 13 into a perfectly cool machine. It was very impressive. The only problem with the fan is that it gets loud, almost like a mini-turbine.

Despite MSI's efforts, this is not a gaming laptop after all. Performance is good, but not comparable to Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards. I played a few games on the Prestige 13 to see how it performs, and most games worked perfectly fine even on lower graphics settings. However, the moment I aimed for high-quality graphics, I ran into performance issues. So if you decide to play the game with this, keep it light.

On the plus side, the MSI Prestige 13's display is great and you'll be staring at it the whole time. It's a 13.3-inch OLED screen that outputs images at 2.8K resolution (2,880 x 1,800 pixels). Combine this with support for the DCI-P3 color gamut and your computer will be able to display visual content with incredible fidelity. It's something to behold.

Also: Lenovo created Mac Studio for Windows users, and it could be even better

Your computer has a feature called Tobii Aware. It's supposed to blur the display whenever someone walks behind you, maintaining screen privacy. This feature actually seems useful, but I couldn't get it to work. I tried troubleshooting, shutting down in task manager, and restarting Prestige 13, but to no avail. The same goes for the Ambient Silent AI tool, which is supposed to temporarily silence the cooling fan when it's running at full speed.

Cesar Cadenas/ZDNET

There's a good chance you've encountered a random bug and it's not indicative of Prestige 13. But it would be a disservice to me if I didn't at least warn you about the potential problems you might run into.

I managed to get the Smart Auto feature up and running. This allows users to reallocate resources from different areas of their computer to the apps they are using at the time, improving performance. Or, if you want to constantly boost certain apps, you can also use Smart Auto to target specific software. It was a nifty little tool that was a lot of fun for me. You will too.

ZDNET purchase advice

That being said, I actually recommend the MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo laptop. Especially for creative professionals looking for a lightweight, affordable device to take with them to and from work. This is a great machine to have even if you don't have a creative mind.

Also: This Lenovo ThinkPad is very close to being the perfect ultraportable laptop

For the smaller 13-inch size I tested, you can buy the Intel Core Ultra i5 version of the Prestige 13 laptop for $1,049 from Newegg. If you want the big brother model, you can buy the Intel Core Ultra i7 version of the Prestige 13 from Best Buy for $1,299. It also comes with 32 GB of RAM and a full terabyte of storage, which is well worth it at this price.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/forget-macbook-air-this-windows-alternative-is-just-as-lightweight-and-full-of-features/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos