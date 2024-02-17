Hands-on: Google Gemini Hands-on: The new assistant has lots of ideas





Google has replaced Google Assistant with a new AI-based tool, Gemini, at least for Americans brave enough to download the new app. I tried Gemini on his Pixel 8 Pro and tested it side by side with the old Google Assistant on my OnePlus 12. Experiences are changing so rapidly that something that didn't work yesterday may suddenly work tomorrow. Overall, Gemini is trying to be very different from Assistant without removing features I've come to rely on.

Google Gemini in action: Design

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

From the first time we opened Gemini, it was clear that we were trying a different approach. Google Assistant asks, “Hello, can I help you?” while Gemini asks, “What do you want to do today?” The assistant is waiting for me to start speaking. Gemini will listen and will also prompt you to type, speak, or share a photo below the question.

When I started using Gemini a week ago, there were a lot of things that Assistant couldn't handle. Gemini couldn't control my smart home devices. No reminders will be set. Gemini had to press a button after I gave the command. Although there were many bugs at first, the software improved significantly in just one week. For example, you can now control lights and thermostats, and their responses are automatic.

If you want more than a basic assistant, you can open the full Gemini app. Gemini will suggest things to try, with interesting options that change often.

Below that, you'll see a list of your three most recent queries. Gemini records all your questions, and since it's AI, it also summarizes the session and gives it a title. You can see the entire query history and remove entries or give better headings. You can also pin your best chat sessions.

Gemini's hidden strength is its ability to communicate with other Google apps. Google Assistant can be used in place of Google Assistant, as it uses the Assistant as one of your many tools, along with Maps, Search, and more. You can save chat sessions directly to Google Docs or export them directly to Gmail messages.

If you don't want to use Gemini as an Assistant replacement every time you press the power button or yell “OK Google,” you can use Gemini instead.[設定]You can select an assistant.

Google Gemini in action: The Gemini difference

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Google Assistant is just an assistant for getting things done on your phone, but Google Gemini is smarter and trying to be a human helper with ideas instead of a cold machine.

For example, among the suggested activities, a Gemini might suggest to me “Brainstorming team-bonding activities for a work retreat,” or “Surprise ideas for a friend's birthday.” To do. Tap the birthday idea option to add a friend who is a “concert lover”. This is clever and you can easily replace this with something your friend is actually into, such as “I like tabletop games.”

For image generation, suggestions from Google demonstrate the granularity of detail that Gemini can handle. To create Space Hedgehog, Google started with a 36-word prompt that included a verb, a description, and things to avoid in the final image.

Gemini is smart enough to continue the conversation after the prompt. He asked for suggestions for plans in specific nearby towns and received four proposals. I mentioned that I liked his fourth option and asked him to expand on it. In response, we provided more similar options. I had no problem referencing previous prompts in one chat, even if I went a little off topic.

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

So, is Google Gemini the new Google Assistant, or is it just an app that runs Assistant for me? Assistant doesn't have a full-screen app and always shows a pop-up window. Google Gemini will launch as a pop-up and you can open the app to learn more.

Although the Assistant can't manipulate photos like Gemini, it still has some buggy features. Many times they would refuse photo tasks, saying they couldn't process the images or weren't ready to process people's photos yet. In some cases, there were no humans in these photos, so we don't know what caused the error.

In some cases, Gemini told me it couldn't interpret the image and then provided more information. When I asked about the bird in the photo I took, I was told that the image could not be verified and provided a link to information about cormorants. I'm sure these bugs will be resolved soon, but it's still unclear what Gemini can do with the images I uploaded.

Google Gemini in action: Performance

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Google Gemini is slow. When I tried the same tasks side-by-side with Google Assistant on the OnePlus 12, Assistant always finished first. This could be the OnePlus 12's faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, but I wonder if there's a bottleneck that slows down the Gemini. After all, Gemini uses the Assistant rather than replacing it, so there are extra steps involved.

That said, there aren't many tasks that require a Gemini's immediate attention. If you ask someone what their plans are for the weekend, you can wait another 10 seconds for a good answer. If you have turned off all the lights in your house, the long downtime can be annoying.

Gemini's results can be impressive, and Gemini can expand or adapt their answers. In fact, we're always suggesting ways to extend it to be even more useful. When I ask for a destination, it suggests some bad and some great ideas, and when I identify an option I like, it finds similar options. Of course, that's what machines do best: matching patterns.

I used Gemini to plan a fictional novel about a heist, and it was surprisingly fun. Although the proposal was mundane, it did a great job of providing a path to expansion. After giving me an initial plot outline, they suggested fleshing out the storyline, creating plot twists, and even inventing motivations for the various characters' actions.

I will continue to use and test Gemini, and while there is a lot of room for performance improvements, the experience is still enjoyable and satisfying, and the results are often worth the wait. The suggestions are not uniformly good, but in some cases they are great.

Google Gemini in action: first impressions

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

What is Gemini for? When approaching a new AI tool, it can be difficult to know how to use it. It's not really an Assistant replacement, but rather a gatekeeper for all Google apps that provide answers, especially Maps and Search.

Follow Google's suggestions within the app to open doors. Google suggests using Gemini for planning, and that's what I did most of the time. We made date night plans and weekend plans. I plan on using Gemini to help me on a road trip in the near future. Gemini provided ideas that pointed me in the right direction, even if I didn't use the options listed.

Google has also created a great tool for brainstorming. Gemini provided the most interesting result when it suggested a way to ask for expansion at the end. There was no step-by-step conversation. Every query ended with a call to action to go further. I liked it, it was very helpful.

What didn't you like? When I asked Gemini for a recipe for moist and fluffy muffins, she gave me the recipe, but she didn't mention the source. Although the author cannot claim copyright to the recipe, Gemini did not invent the muffins or the technique to make them fluffy. I felt like something was being stolen.

I also didn't like the false humanity injected into every reaction. No matter what I suggested, Gemini complimented me. Sometimes it was a subtle word of encouragement, other times it was a flattering and embarrassing word.

Look, Gemini, I know you're a fake computer personality. It doesn't make me feel good when people say I'm very creative and interesting. I can't believe it even more than when my mom told me I was the most handsome…you get the idea.

I often use Google Assistant for basic purposes like timers, weather forecasts, and smart home controls. I will never stop using Gemini because they can do it all. Gemini will also try to expand on ideas and plans. I'm very interested in seeing how that functionality expands with all the other Google Apps I can control.

