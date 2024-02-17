A robot sommelier spilled wine on my pants.Then asked for a tip





Chris Matyszczyk/ZDNET

It was raining heavily, so we were less tempted.

I considered buying a large donut or strolling through a quaint antique store. But given the times we live in, this particular temptation of “wine tasting with a robot sommelier” felt completely irresistible.

That's what the sign on the street said, so I couldn't help but be moved. Neither her wife nor I hesitated. This should have been worth doing at least once.

So we floated through the tasting room of Maria Consetto Winery in Calistoga, a small Napa Valley town known for its naked mud bathers. (No, I haven't tried it.)

I once saw a robot sommelier through a window, and it looked like the kind of robot you would see in a car manufacturing plant.

I soon discovered that it was made from the same kind of bits as robots in car manufacturing plants.

When will robots become just a marketing tool?

But can this robot sommelier really recommend wine to us? Were our palates so sensitive that they could tell exactly which wine we would like just by looking at us?

It wasn't. At least not yet.

In fact, as winery owner and former technology executive Maria Reznikova candidly confesses, it's a marketing gimmick.

It gets people through the door. Competition is tough, so any potential point of differentiation is likely to be a plus, especially for younger audiences.

I couldn't help but admire his attitude. So many wineries describe themselves in a similar way. Why not use robots to seduce them? Everyone loves robots, right? Well, everyone is fascinated by them, especially since they may soon dominate us.

It grabs. Pour. I'll dance.

This so-called Lovinovino has a special talent that you don't see every day in your local saloon.

Can lift wine glasses and wine bottles. Pour the exact amount of wine from the bottle into the wine glass.

And it can dance.

They don't move quickly, but they create a wonderful sense of neurosis as they constantly circle, nod (it appears to be), move their heads, and generally try to invade your heart. Masu.

Did I mention dancing?

Now, let's dance.

We sat there, momentarily mesmerized. That's what a marketing gimmick is supposed to do, right? If you're captivated enough to believe you're experiencing something special, you might be willing to pay a little more. Would you like to do that?

Robofacination, encounter with Robospill

However, Lovinovino dropped his glass in front of me and spilled the red wine onto our laps. There was quite a bit of red wine and his pants were already wet from the rain.

I'm (almost) sure that wasn't my intention. What didn't seem to work out was that the bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon was slightly more expensive than the bottle of Pinot Noir I had poured earlier.

So it deflected the glass and poured the wine directly onto us.

We're told that this is still a work in progress, and that the kinks will be smoothed out and perhaps even injected with artificial intelligence, allowing it to express more individuality and accurate demeanor. Heck, you might even be able to dance better!

However, it has a mysterious effect on passersby. Many who didn't visit still felt compelled to pull out their cellphones and record videos of the scene unfolding through the glass storefront. Yes, standing in the rain.

Are robots more valuable than humans?

When a robot is the star, you wouldn't dream of commenting on the quality of the wine it pours. (Anyway, disclosure: I hold a ceremonial position as wine ambassador at Honig's winery in Napa.)

Everyone's palate is a little different, so each wine tastes a little different.

However, the class was memorable. If you're using a robot as a business gimmick, make sure you're clear about why it's there and give your customers enough to feel it's worth using.

That brings me to something that may bode interestingly for the future. We had to pay an extra $20 each to enjoy the Robinovino spin and spill. Yes, in addition to the tasting fee.

This is an interesting principle, but I doubt it would be adopted by restaurants, for example. They charge more because they were supported by robot servers instead of humans. Progress costs money, don't you understand?

As a final flourish, and this is a (supposedly) humorous finale, the robot holds out an empty glass that says “Tip would be appreciated.”

Well, I guess they did their best even though I didn't tell them to dance.

I tipped, of course, but I should warn you that the 6-wine robot sommelier tasting came to over $220 including tip.

Where else are robots coming to entertain and improve the shopping experience?

Maybe someday soon I'll be walking into H&M and seeing a robot dancing around modeled after the pants I want to buy.

Speaking of which, I have to go. You may have to do some laundry.

