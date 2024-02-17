



A poll conducted earlier this month on job site Blind asked users to click “yes” or “no” to the statement “Sundar Pichai is Google's Steve Ballmer.”

As of this writing, 76% of poll respondents agree with this statement. In other words, the idea is that Pichai is comparable to the former Microsoft CEO who led the company during its decline, missing out on the technology and technology that was at its peak. He lost his market advantage. In other words, he's the exact opposite of the CEO Google needs at this point. As ominous legal problems continue to mount, many of the search giant's core products age, and employees are laid off in seemingly arbitrary mass numbers, Google's head start in AI is eclipsed by Sam's Altman's OpenAI. It has been eroded by lightning-fast progress.

The more you think about it, the more it's not at all difficult to understand why poll respondents feel Mr. Pichai is this generation's Mr. Ballmer. For example, both men were business owners who inherited from revolutionary founders. While both Mr. Pichai and Mr. Ballmer became known for maximizing sales and keeping investors happy, they were similarly held back by major technological changes.

Of course, Windows was too late to realize the shift to mobile, but Google found itself leapfrogged by OpenAI as well. The user who posted the blind poll said, “As a Sugler with a significant amount of $GOOG, I hope (Pichai) doesn't last as long as Ballmer.”

By the way, OpenAI isn't the only company that brings this perception of Google's uninspiring leadership into sharp relief. And you don't even have to look that hard to spot the signs. For example, the search monopoly case against Google (which still had 83% market share as of January) was settled in November. At the same time, Google search has become an increasingly trashy hellscape, with posts on Reddit, Quora, and Forbes, as well as people posting questions and other automated nonsense, making it hard to find what you search for. It's becoming more difficult than ever. in the first place.

Along these lines, over the past few months, you'll find dozens of Reddit threads with permutations of “Google's worst” in the title. “Google search sucks right now.” Damn Google. A complete Google search will do the trick. What on earth happened to Google?

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the inauguration of the Google AI Hub in Paris on February 15, 2024. Image source: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

A LinkedIn post by a Google employee that began with the words “My Hot Opinion” went viral in January. “At Google, we don't have just one visionary leader. He's not the only one. From the C-suite to the SVP to the VP, they're all very boring and blind. It's cloudy.”

If you read or listen to interviews with Mr. Pichai, who earned a base salary of $2 million last year, or more than $166,000 a month, you'd think his company remains the same technotopia it was in the 2010s. -Campus massages were handed out like candy, and an army of people earning six-figure salaries spent a significant portion of their time on wacky, pie-in-the-pan projects (like ending death). But the fact is that this is a company that his CEO correctly predicted in 2017 that he would move from a mobile-first world to an AI-first world, and then took a lead in the AI ​​space.

Now, with a valuation approaching $100 billion, OpenAI is not only large enough to present a real, credible challenge to Google. The company's AI capabilities are also so advanced that the company is reportedly developing search products that directly target his Google searches.

In a recent interview with Wired coinciding with Google's 25th anniversary, Stephen Levy told Pichai that after Google rushed to release its own AI search chat product following Microsoft's move, Satya Nadella, the current CEO of Microsoft, asked if Nadella was right when he said that he had “made Google go crazy.” Connect OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT to Bing. Pichai replied:

“There's a saying in cricket that says let the bat do the talking. We're innovating in AI every year, and we're applying AI to search. There's always been competition. This is what happens when you fire up Alexa or fire up Siri. We've seen this before, so this isn't new. Late last year, I thought: How can we bring generative AI to search in a way that makes sense for users?”

But I remain skeptical that Pichai's Google will be able to successfully make the transition to AI-first. One reason for this is that it seems to me that the company is failing more and more in small ways. If you want to scoff at this, I have to check my Gmail spam folder every day. To make sure you don't miss any important communications that Google has started randomly redirecting to spam instead of your inbox. Google's mainstay, search, is currently in desperate turmoil. Spam and AI-generated junk are everywhere.

“This is the worst Google search result I've seen in my 14-year career,” said Lily Ray, senior director of search engine optimization at digital marketing agency Amsive Digital. told Fortune. “Right now, it feels like the scammers are winning.”

There's a great story of Google's early days, as detailed in Ken Auletta's 2009 book Googled. At the time, founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin were explaining to Viacom executive Mel Karmazin how his Google Search advertising business worked. They explained to him that the new advertising system made everything trackable and measurable. It is not great? Gone are the days when advertising men woo buyers into paying for a piece of a brand's aura.

At the time, we knew TV spots and Super Bowl commercials were effective, but we didn't know how effective they were or who would buy the product as a result. Google Search Ads promised to change all that. But Karmazin was daunted by the presentation. That would be awful, he decided. He reasoned that if buyers don't know what works and why, they can continue to squeeze more advertising dollars out of them.

Karmazin wanted buyers to keep paying for a little mystery. He then declared to Paige and Bryn, “You guys are crazy about magic.”

Pichai's Google still works its magic, but in a very different way than what Karmazin meant back then.

