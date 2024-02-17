We want to be a technology hub in India: Nidhi Bhasin, Nasscom Foundation CEO | Technology News





Nidhi Bhasin is the CEO of Nasscom Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works with India's technology industry to solve social and economic challenges through technology.

Nasscom Foundation, part of the Nasscom ecosystem, is driven by a philosophy of technology for good, with programs on digital literacy, scaling up social innovation, skills and employability, women's entrepreneurship, and strengthening the NGO ecosystem. has at its core. It also plans to create a permanent industry benchmark for the technology. However, the Foundation is independent from Nasscom in terms of management and funding.

Nidhi Bhasin, a graduate from Delhi University and a master's degree from Delhi School of Social Work, talks about the need to build a technology hub for good in India, Nascom Foundation's efforts and its work in the digital space to indianexpress. com. Empowering the nation's nonprofit sector. Edited excerpt:

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Can you tell us about the technology for great innovation that has come out of your overall program and the impact it is having?

Nidhi Bhasin: Technology for good is core to our philosophy and operations. We work on a number of themes, from social innovation to women's empowerment, and are now also able to consider our programs in the context of the Sustainable Development Goals. We're looking at how we can start innovating early, working with universities across the country that offer a variety of programs.

We aim to be a permanent nexus of technology, an institution that brings together all stakeholders. We found that there are a large number of players in this segment, making the situation fragmented. With our expertise and track record in both the corporate and social sectors, we believe we are well placed to make this convergence happen. We also hold a technical event every year to bring together all stakeholders for a great conclave.

Here are some of the notable innovations brought about through our programs. Savemom, one of the startups we mentored, provides IoT-based maternal healthcare solutions to ensure effective monitoring and care of pregnant women in remote locations and improve maternal health outcomes. Contributing to Its focus is on detecting maternal problems at an early stage. Harvard Business Case Study. We helped develop the testbed, and our work with rural women is noteworthy.

Alveofit is another startup we mentored. This allows you to easily and effectively manage your asthma using a built-in machine learning system that understands your triggers, symptoms, and drug usage patterns and provides relevant insights based on that.

“We are trying to become an institution that brings all stakeholders together and a permanent nexus of technology,” Bhasin said. (Express photo courtesy of Jithendra M)

Giftolexia was another startup we mentored that focused on learning disabilities in rural areas. Most learning disabilities in rural areas go undetected for long periods of time, and by the time they are noticed it is too late.

Giftolexias' mission is early detection and appropriate repair. We also addressed how schools and businesses can implement these tools and technologies to help children. Cograd is another startup that has entered the skills space.

We identify these initiatives and startups at universities when students participate in the Tech Challenge program.

We actively collaborate with universities, solicit ideas for solving social problems, and work with students to help create prototypes. We also have several accelerator programs to help discover and scale up testbeds, and provide seed funding.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: What are the learnings and insights from technology for a good conclave? Has technology become an integral part of business operations forever?

Nidhi Bhasin: We wonder why nonprofits need to reinvent the wheel when it comes to using technology. Businesses already have solutions and are willing to share them for causes they deem relevant, and nonprofits and civic organizations are looking for those solutions. We are considering whether we can support their cooperation. We want to support these innovators, be a bridge to CSR funding, and guide social enterprises and non-profits to use these solutions.

In India, technology for good has not yet become an integral part of corporate thinking and activities. But there are also some great initiatives, such as volunteer efforts by big companies. There are also some good success stories. When you receive a problem from a nonprofit and have a company's technology team come up with a solution, you'll find that skills-based volunteer programs work to some degree. It will take some time to permanently incorporate technology into company policy.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Can you tell us about the social innovation program and the innovations that have come out of it?

Nidhi Bhasin: We have a very strong student innovation program and have created 60 innovative solutions so far. Many of them grew into startups. These are from the hundreds of innovative projects that have passed through our program, many of which have survived and are continued in some form. Some of the interesting things we've built include Raahee Wellness, a mental health solutions company committed to eradicating the stigma around mental health and providing affordable treatment. There are also startups working on autonomous parking solutions, carbon footprint reduction, drones for agriculture, and more.

Some of these startups joined us at the pre-incubation stage. We guide them to join our accelerator program and help them integrate AI components into their solutions with the aim of making a meaningful impact on society.

Regarding Nasscom's “impactful intervention,” Bhasin recalls that ChildLine, a nonprofit organization that works with children in distress, worked on a solution to unclog call center lines. (Express photo courtesy of Jithendra M)

We have various programs like ThingQbator, which connects around 35 universities and colleges and receives thousands of applications for new projects, shortlisting some of them and providing seed funding. Masu. We have interacted with approximately 30,000 students through these programs.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: You're talking about digital empowerment in the nonprofit sector. How does this work?

Nidhi Bhasin: We work with nonprofits in a variety of ways. First, we connect businesses and nonprofits that want to donate software. This type of donation helps small nonprofits because they don't have to buy expensive software. We connect with approximately 10,000 nonprofit organizations, many of which benefit from corporate software donations. We also help nonprofit organizations digitize their operations, creating MIS and other software needed for their operations.

Our impactful intervention was with ChildLine, a nonprofit organization that works with children in distress, to work on a solution to unclog call center lines. They were getting a lot of calls from children in distress and field staff, and they probably weren't structuring it properly.

We also built a learning management solution, TechShila, for nonprofits that can be used to train volunteers and employees. This will help you stop reinventing the wheel by purchasing a new LMS or building and using a suboptimal solution.

We also host Tech Baithak, which brings together 20 leading nonprofits from different sectors for brainstorming sessions to understand technology issues. It gives us valuable insight into their problems. During the great conclaves, Tech for Nonprofits also holds something like a clinic, where they have mentors who can clear all their doubts and interact with them.

We are considering building an online version of Tech Baithak in the future. This version brings all the technology tools, resources, solutions, and free software available in one place, allowing nonprofits and businesses to interact seamlessly online.

“We also host Tech Baithak, which brings together 20 leading nonprofits from different sectors for brainstorming sessions to understand technology issues,” says Bhasin. (Express photo courtesy of Jithendra M)

Venkatesh Kanaiah: You have a volunteer program. Are tech companies making a big deal about volunteering?

Nidhi Bhasin: Over the years, we have connected 30,000 corporate volunteers with various nonprofits and other social sector organizations through our organization. Over the past three to four years, around 30 companies have become deeply involved with us and are looking to offer more meaningful technology-based volunteering opportunities. Some of them are currently contributing to a skills-based program that provides Python and AI classes to underprivileged children. We want to combine feel-good volunteer work like planting trees with building stronger technology solutions for nonprofits. Volunteers spend time on campus teaching software, hardware, and scaling up.

Venkatesh Kannaiah: Can you tell us about your efforts to mainstream inclusion in the tech industry?

Nidhi Bhasin: The Indian technology industry is a leader when it comes to inclusive practices. For example, the gender gap in the technology industry is much smaller than in other sectors. However, as women advance in their careers and enter the workforce, significant dropouts occur. This is the challenge we are working on. When leaders are involved, things move, but simply checking a checkbox on a report can derail things. We have programs on gender and disability, as well as programs to keep women in tech, work and grow in the industry. We also participate in the Global Inclusion Summit, which connects industry and the sustainability community.

ESG compliance is gaining traction in the technology industry, but it hasn't caught on yet. Issues such as inclusive sourcing and supply chain compliance are being discussed, but it will take time to see the fruits of these ideas.

