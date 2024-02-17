Google Maps could start showing 'plug and charge' locations for EVs





What you need to know A detailed analysis of APK shows that Google is working on providing “plug and charge” information in Maps for EV drivers. Plug and charge is a charging method that lets the car do the heavy lifting of authorizing refueling cycles and payments. This feature is likely to power several other additions for EVs through maps, such as those highlighted at CES 2024.

Google Maps appears to be gearing up to include features that will give EV drivers access to a cool charging method.

According to Android Authority's deep dive into the APK, Maps' latest update contains hidden hints to “Plug and Charge” locations. In version 111.15.103, a string in Google's code explains that this charging method allows drivers to “more conveniently charge without using a mobile phone or charging card.”

This description may appear as a brief introduction to the driver once it is deployed. Additionally, strings in the app's code highlight the ability for users to specifically search for Plug and Charge locations using search in Maps.

This charging method seems to be the new standard, with the publication referring to BMW and describing it as “convenient charging with unique flexibility.” The automaker says plug-and-charge allows drivers to simply connect a cable to the car and let the vehicle do the rest.

It authenticates itself to start charging and simultaneously submits the driver's billing information.

More importantly, Plug and Charge is said to work without an internet connection while at the station. This feature appears to be targeted at underground parking lots where connectivity may be lacking.

Ford, GM and Mercedes are reportedly using this charging method, along with BMW.

(Image source: Google)

Google appears to be building out features for EV drivers in Maps, as it highlighted improved integration with Android Auto during CES 2024. Maps now has the ability to suggest charging stations along a specified route and estimate how long it will take to refuel. Google added that the app can also estimate how long the vehicle's battery life will be by the end of the trip.

The company detailed that the Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning will be the first to get this feature in 2024. It's unclear whether Google's efforts to enable plug-and-charge support apply to the Android Auto driver or strictly to mobile users.

Another feature of the map includes allowing drivers to select the type of fuel their car uses (gasoline, diesel, electric, hybrid, etc.). This allows drivers to receive the most “energy-efficient” bespoke route, regardless of which fuel source their vehicle relies on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/apps-software/google-maps-plug-and-charge-support-spotted The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos