iDEX7 SPRINT winner Aikairos succeeds in tackling niche technology

Despite facing the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, AiKairos Pvt. Ltd has made great strides in just over three years since its inception. The company successfully promoted his ASW hydroacoustic vector sensor development project suitable for drone use. AiKairos' journey has been marked by resilience and dedication. In a recent discussion, AiKairos Founder and CEO, Cdr Milind Kulshreshta (Retd), delves into the ongoing projects of his company and sheds light on the changing approach of government agencies towards startups and his MSMEs. and address the unique challenges faced by MSMEs. Especially companies active in the deep tech field. The conversation was held with Brigadier General (Retd) SK Chatterjee, who is the editor of Bharat Shakti.

Question: Can you explain your journey towards setting up a defense MSME? And how do you think government policies have helped your efforts?

A: Like many other startups, we founded our company in November 2020 and felt the brunt of the onslaught of COVID-19. Our defense MSME journey is closely linked to our own personal expertise in naval research and development. This started with his MPMSDF (Multi-Platform Sensor Data Fusion) project work launched by DST's TDF (Technology Development Fund). Post-COVID-19, we had multiple more opportunities and continued to win the innovation challenge. Much of the credit for the survival of a true deep tech organization like ours goes to the Indian government's initiative to create flexibility within the strict Defense Procurement Procedures (DPP). The field of defense solutions has also been opened up for easy participation by MSMEs and start-ups. Since its founding in 2002, DPP has adapted to changing times and maintained its relevance. The government has advanced the creation of Innovation for Defense Excellence (iDEX) as an operational framework for the Defense Innovation Organization (DIO), Department of Defense/Department of Defense Production. Special purpose vehicle. iDEX has received budgetary support of approximately Rs 500 crore over five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26 and is actively participating in indigenization initiatives.

Question: Please give us an overview of iDEX and other defense-related projects in which MSMEs are involved.

Answer: We won the iDEX7 SPRINT challenge for the development of an ASW hydroacoustic vector sensor for use in Indian Navy drones. The project includes hardware and software development and makes extensive use of AI-based solutions.

With the support of iDEX and the Indian Navy, we have been able to reach the final stage of our technology, making us one of the few companies in the world with this niche technology. This developed technology is a dual-use technology. Transport noise as underwater radiated noise is a serious pollution problem. Over the past 50 years, transport along major transport routes has caused a 32-fold increase in low-frequency noise. We have developed a product called “Sea Polypst Measurement'' that measures and analyzes this kind of underwater noise. We are also developing a low-cost anti-drone system, which we plan to bring to market by January 2024.

Previously, we won the second edition of the Indian Army Startup Search on Algorithmic Warfare. We also worked with the Directorate General of Information Services (DGIS) to integrate multiple sources of information into the operational field, including satellites, UAVs, EW, ground sensors, and radar. This includes sensor data in different modes, including text, images, video, audio, EW, and radar information.

Question: How do you see direct linkages between MSMEs and the military being facilitated today? And how would you explain these changes, changes in the past?

Answer: Currently, multiple forums are available in India to interact with the military and discuss opportunities with end users. Organizations such as SIDM, TDF, iDEX, Army Design Bureau (ADB), and CII offer programs for MSMEs and startups throughout the year. For example, iDEX is highly interactive and supports startup efforts, maintaining a balance between administrative procedures and fostering innovation. While this is an important part of the initiative, the service also creates an adaptive and conducive environment for his MSMEs and start-ups. For example, the Navy established the Naval Technology Acceleration Council (NTAC), the apex arm of the Naval Innovation and Indigenization Organization (NIIO).

To closely support the innovation process, the Technology Development Acceleration Cell (TDAC) was established under NIIO. Similarly, as far as our interactions are concerned, ADB staff are always keen to promote projects both formally and informally. The number of events and list of innovations called for by the Army, Navy and IAF is unprecedented, as is India's work at all levels, with academia also deeply involved in this effort. Ta.

This is all a big change from previous approaches to bid inquiry-based interactions in very strict environments. This is a credit to the focus on indigenization brought about by the Ministry of Defense and his three services.

Question: Defense exports have jumped from Rs 900 crore about seven years ago to an all-time high of around Rs 16,000 crore in FY 2022-23. The government aims to achieve the defense export target of Rs 40,000 crore by 2026. How do you think Indian MSMEs are contributing to this goal in the defense export sector?

Answer: As an indicator of market size, statistics show that India produces and supplies less than 50% of the quantity required for its military forces. Furthermore, most suppliers are at the low end of the technology spectrum. Interestingly, many MSMEs are already supplying components and subassemblies or system-level solutions to defense public sector undertakings, DRDO, naval shipyards, ordnance factories, and civil defense industries.

In the past five years, India's defense exports have spread to around 80 countries. These items primarily include weapon simulators, tear gas launchers, torpedo loading mechanisms, warning monitoring and control, night vision optics, lightweight torpedo and fire control systems, armored protected vehicles, weapon locating radars, and coastal surveillance. will appear.

As an organization, the Department of Defense supports this effort. iDEX's innovations have created a buzz, with many high-level delegations approaching the Department of Defense to familiarize themselves with these technologies. We are given the opportunity to present our products/solutions and meet with foreign delegations. Such encouragement to MSMEs will definitely boost defense export activities.

Question: What are the technical challenges that deep-tech MSMEs typically face in evolving defense-related deep-tech solutions?

Answer: Defense-related deep technology solutions are complex and require years of R&D and expertise. This makes it difficult for many companies to achieve a complete solution at once. When these technologies use AI/machine learning (which is almost always the case these days), collecting datasets becomes another challenge. In our interactions with some academic institutions, we found that universities still take a project-level view of students. In contrast, defense deep technology innovations are much more complex, especially when it comes to field testing.

Other challenges include financing and financing from the banking sector and financial institutions. Most agencies are oriented around the concept of confirmed supply orders. With innovation, on the other hand, the supply ordering process begins only after a successful trial with the service.

Question: What are the benefits, pitfalls, and risks that young entrepreneurs may face when launching a defense startup?

Answer: Defense startups in deep technology are among the riskiest endeavors around the world. College students who wish to establish a defense startup should first clearly research the requirements of the service. This means that startups need to extend the requirements gathering phase of their projects even further. Innovations must be designed in terms of field trials rather than hoping to improve simulation prototypes later, which is a very difficult and resource-intensive task.

Additionally, qualitative performance of defense is a well-established procedure, and startups need to understand these activities to avoid loops of extended trial periods. Startups should also remember that defense personnel know exactly the use cases they need and have significant knowledge of imported high-end systems. Therefore, indigenous suppliers should be prepared to implement improvements or modifications of up to 30% of the design. Startup leaders need resilience and true passion to sustain true defense deep tech startups in India.

Brigadier SK Chatterjee (Retd)

