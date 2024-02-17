7 things you should never ask Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa





You are suddenly thrown into a situation where you have to perform CPR to save a life. Oh no, you won't remember anything about that course from 15 years ago.

You might think, “Hey, Siri could easily give you clear instructions,” but that's the absolute worst thing you can do. In a recent study, researchers asked voice assistants questions about cardiac arrest emergencies. Yes, it was a complete disaster.

I don't want you to make this mistake

If CPR is required, call 911. Of the 32 assistants' responses, he identified only nine that suggested this important step in some way. A whopping 88% of responses provided a website where you can read instructions on performing CPR. Really?

If you need instructions or would like to take a refresher course, here is a link to the Red Cross website. You may have heard that the Bee Gees' “Stayin Alive” is the perfect song to sing while performing CPR because it mimics the heart rate required for chest compressions.

That's great, but here are some other recommendations to keep in mind.

Pinkfong's Baby SharkDancing Queen ABBAGirls Just Want to Have Fun Cyndi Lauper I Will Survive Gloria Gaynor Sweet Home Alabama Lynyrd Skynyrd

The idea of ​​a smart assistant directing you to a website in an emergency got me thinking about other commands you shouldn't ask. Here are seven things you should take care of yourself.

1. Play doctor

It's best not to ask Siri, Google, or Alexa for medical advice, let alone life-saving advice. Trusting these clever assistants can make things even worse. It is always best to call your doctor or schedule a telemedicine appointment.

2. How to hurt someone

Don't ask the smart assistant about hurting someone, even if it's just to vent. Chatting with Siri or Google Assistant can come back to hurt you if you end up on the wrong side of the law. Keep those thoughts to yourself.

3. Everything that remains in the photo

Don't ask Alexa where to buy drugs or where to hide a dead body or anything suspicious. Like asking a smart assistant how to hurt someone, this type of question can be used against you.

4. Be your phone operator

If you need to call your local hardware store to see if they have it in stock, find the phone number yourself. The same goes for asking your assistant to call emergency services. It takes him two seconds to dial 911.

5. Money management

Voice assistants can connect to financial apps, but voice data has many security issues. Savvy cybercriminals can hack your phone and steal your audio, which they can use to compromise your account. Simply log into your bank's website or mobile app and get your fix.

6. Will I die if I eat this?

If you're wondering whether the berries you found while hiking would make a good snack, voice assistants aren't your reliable source of information. There's conflicting information online about toxic foods and plants, and following that advice could land you in the hospital.

7. Remove this.

Don't ask Alexa or Siri to clear your search history, delete apps, or delete photos. I've had several accidents where I've erased something important because of a simple misunderstanding. Trust me, it's worth the extra minute it takes to do it manually.

Smart assistant records everything

If you don't want big tech companies to virtually listen to what you say, you can turn these features off. Here's how:

There are some things that are better left to human judgment. Be smart with your smart assistant!

