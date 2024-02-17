Technology sector layoffs continue: Cisco, Mozilla join Google, Amazon, and others in laying off hundreds of employees





2023 has been a very difficult year for many people in the technology industry due to layoffs. It was thought that the situation would end next year, but major companies such as Amazon and Google have cut thousands of jobs in the name of overhiring, restructuring, and cutting costs to improve their businesses. and this trend is still continuing. Amazon has reportedly laid off more than 27,000 employees and Google has cut more than 15,000 jobs. This trend continues even as Cisco and Mozilla join the fray and announce layoffs to streamline operations and focus on growth.

The turbulent situation in the tech industry suggests this trend may continue, with job security remaining a concern. Cisco's restructuring plan aims to realign priorities and will result in 4,250 layoffs, while Mozilla's strategic shift will lead to 60 layoffs. Uncertainty looms large as tech giants navigate economic challenges in 2024.

Cisco announces layoffs

Cisco, a leading provider of networking hardware and software, announced a major restructuring plan to realign its organization and further invest in key priority areas. But this strategic move comes at a price, as the company prepares to lay off about 4,250 employees worldwide, according to reports. The reorganization will represent approximately 5% of Cisco's global workforce. The decision echoes similar actions taken by other large tech companies and raises concerns about job security in the tech sector.

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins also spoke about the company's commitment to innovation in an increasingly connected ecosystem, particularly the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and strengthening organizational security. Meanwhile, Cisco Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren emphasized that the company is moving toward a more recurring revenue model while ensuring financial discipline and delivering shareholder returns.

Mozilla lays off 5% of employees

Mozilla, the company behind the popular Firefox web browser, also announced a shift in strategy, resulting in the layoff of about 60 employees. This restructuring represents approximately 5% of Mozilla's workforce and primarily affects members of our product development teams.

This decision includes redirecting resources away from standalone privacy products such as VPNs and relay services, and closing online footprint scrubbers. Additionally, Mozilla plans to shut down his 3D virtual world service, Hubs, and reduce its presence on Mastodon, especially mozilla.social. Mozilla aims to focus on integrating Firefox with AI, recognizing Firefox as a major revenue source and focusing on areas with high growth potential.

Issuer:

Ankita Garg

date of issue:

February 17, 2024

