Losing to Minnesota ruins late-game heroics – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





CLEARWATER, Fla. – Despite an incredible back-and-forth battle for the Georgia Tech softball team (3-6) on Friday night at the Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex in Clearwater, Fla. The team lost to the University of Minnesota, 12-11. Junior Emma Minghini hit the ball. He hit a three-run game-tying home run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, only for Minnesota to give up a walk in the bottom of the inning.

quick hit

The Yellow Jackets hit two home runs today, with seniors Sarah Beth Allen and Minghini linking up on long balls. Tech has hit 14 home runs in its last five games, the most in 13 seasons with a five-game streak (15 home runs – Senior Sarah Beth Allen hit her second home run of the season in the fifth inning, giving her 16th total) . Minginis' seventh-inning game-tying home run was his first of the season and fourth overall. The White & Gold hit 7 of 15 home runs in the final inning of the game. Georgia Tech's offense was at its best of the season tonight. He scored 11 runs, and six different Jackets had at least one RBI. Senior 3B Mallory Black was white hot in his remaining at-bats, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI, and two RBIs. Black extended his hitting streak to five games, the longest of his career. The Cumming, Ga., native had multiple hits in two games. So far at the Clearwater Invitational, Black has She had 8 hits in 10 at bats, 1 walk, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 4 RBIs, and a team-leading 5 RBIs. She hit .800/.818/1.300 while playing against the highest ranked team in the country. Freshman INF Gracine Tucker had a pinch-hit single for the Jackets' seventh RBI. She has reached base safely in each of her past seven innings. She had six hits, one walk, a home run, a double and three RBIs. She extended her hitting streak to four games, her last two hits coming as a pinch hitter late in the inning. Junior Ella Edgemon had three hits. She recorded her fourth RBI of the season, bringing her total to 43. Edgmon played incredible defense in center field, smashing through the center field fence for an out. Graduate Tiffany Domingue scored four. He hit a two-run double in the inning, giving him his fifth RBI of the season, all of which came in the last two games. Sophomore Jayden Gailey added a sacrifice fly, his second RBI of the year and fifth for the Yellow Jackets. became.

how did it happen

Jadyn Studebaker struck out a career-high four batters in his first career start before finding himself in a pinch in the third inning. Makayla Coffield handed off to the circle with one out and the bases loaded, and hit an infield hit and a grounder to the first two batters, but the grounder found a soft spot in the infield and the score was taken over. Coffield responded by forcing a lazy fly ball to left to get the Jackets out of the inning, but not until Minnesota collected five runs.

The Gophers added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, before Kinsey Norton took over in the circle and forced two ground outs, including a great defensive play by shortstop Jin Sileo, who flew to left to catch the first runner. . Another spectacular defensive effort by Reece Hunter chasing a pop-up in foul territory kept the Jackets scoreless in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Gopher lineup proved too much to handle as they added three runs in the sixth inning and finished the game with a single in the bottom of the seventh.

The Jackets continued to fight throughout the game and once again displayed incredible offensive prowess. Edgemon moved the ball with an RBI to Paige Vukadinovic, tying the game at 1-1 in the top of the third inning. After Minnesota allowed a five-run lead in the third inning, Tech counterattacked with four runs in the fourth inning thanks to timely hits by Black and Domingue and a sacrifice fly by Gary. Allen's two-run run put Tech back within one point, 7-8, but Minnesota responded with three more runs in the sixth inning. Tech trailed 7-11 entering the seventh inning with three outs remaining.

In the top of the seventh inning, Tucker entered the game as a pinch hitter, made an infield hit, and advanced to second base on an erroneous throw. Allen came on next and hit a single with a count of 0-2, putting runners in Black's corners, who drew a five-pitch walk. After the walk, the Minnesota catcher mistakenly threw a second pitch, and Dobbins, who had returned to the game in place of Tucker, ran up to the plate and scored a run with a header baserunning. In his next at-bat, Minghini made a fielder's choice with a three-run lead and two outs. From a full count, Minghini hit an inside ball out of the stadium and hit his first home run of the year, tying the score at 11-11 for the first time since the third inning.

The incredible effort failed to yield a victory this time, and the Gophers got out of the game in the next half inning.

UP NEXT The Jackets will continue the Clearwater Invitational tomorrow with a doubleheader against No. 22 Northwestern (9 a.m. on ACC Network) and No. 2 Tennessee (12 p.m. on ESPN+).

alexander tharp foundation

The Alexander Tharp Foundation is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech's athletics department and provides scholarship, administrative and facility support to more than 400 student-athletes at the University of Technology. By supporting the annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, you can help develop academics at the Institute and help develop Yellow Jackets to compete at the highest level of collegiate athletics. please. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/late-game-heroics-undone-in-loss-to-minnesota/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos