Google Pixel’s massive Tensor reboot reaches its final stages





Back in 2021, Google effectively rebooted its approach to Pixel hardware with the introduction of its first Tensor processors. This has brought about some major changes, but 2024 will be the year when the transition will finally enter its final stage.

Snapdragon Pixel is (almost) dead

This week's release of the first Android 15 Developer Preview sealed the fate of the last Snapdragon Pixel. Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, 5, and Pixel 5a, launched in 2020 and 2021, were the last batch of Google smartphones powered by Qualcomm chipsets.

Android 15 officially supports only Pixels released in late 2021 or later. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the oldest supported devices, both launched in October of that year. However, it's worth noting that this will be the last major update for these devices as well. However, Google will continue to provide security updates for his Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for another two years.

But back to the story, the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, 5, and 5a were all pandemic smartphones. Their launch was the most unconventional in Google's modern history. The Pixel 4a launched months later than planned, and the Pixel 5 did away with the flagship processor, a dedicated Google coprocessor, and only offered one size for the first time, making it feel like a stopgap. I did. Also, strangely enough, it was released a month later in the US compared to other regions, and even ended up being discontinued several months earlier.

This collection of Pixels each had their own strengths and weaknesses. I'll continue to love the build of the Pixel 5, but in the end it just felt like a big band-aid waiting for something else. And something was definitely happening.

The first few years of Google Tensor

In late 2021, Google announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, months before their official debut. This was all to preview the company's efforts in developing new chips.

Google Tensor marked a reinvention of the Pixel series. The Snapdragon chip was retired and replaced with a Google chip that focused on specific tasks that Google wanted. For example, Google touted the chip as helping it apply HDR to each frame of video on the Pixel 6, and now that the chip is officially in the Pixel 6, we're excited about the useful benefits it provides. Analyzed additional features.

Right off the bat, Tensor performed very well. It wasn't the fastest chipset out there, but it was fast enough. Although not the most efficient, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro left a good first impression in terms of battery life. However, it was not without its problems. Many people encountered problems due to heat, especially while gaming, and the Samsung modem used in the device was found to have some major flaws compared to the one available from Qualcomm. . Modem issues also led to battery life issues, especially as phones got older.

The switch to Tensor also seems to have caused some issues with software updates. The December 2021 update was particularly memorable, causing many users to experience major network issues, among other issues. However, over time the situation corrected and Google's Pixel 6 series was able to make a real impact.

Another big change Tensor brings is putting flagship-tier chipsets in Google's cheaper smartphones. In 2022, his Pixel 6a debuted, powered by the same Tensor processor. This is the best “mid-range” Pixel in years, mainly thanks to his Tensor.

The next step from there was a sequel. It debuted with Tensor G2, which launched on his Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in October 2022. According to Google, the chip is now 60% faster and more power efficient. He also found that G2 brought some slight improvements to cellular, but ultimately his G2 wasn't a huge improvement.

Tensor G2 then made its way to the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet sometime in 2023.

Current status of Tensors

Last October, Google announced its latest Tensor chip, the G3. With Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Tensor G3 takes another big leap forward. The modems are better, the chips are significantly more powerful, and they're more power efficient. It's still not the strongest, and it's not the best AI-wise, but it's pretty good.

What happens next for Tensors is a much bigger and more interesting question. While Tensor G4 is said to be a relatively minor upgrade, Tensor G5 is reportedly a major upgrade. The chip is said to be produced by TSMC rather than Samsung, which in itself has a big impact on efficiency, but beyond that, it's also said to be Google's first fully in-house chip.

So far, all Tensor processors are deeply rooted in Samsung's Exynos design, albeit with fairly significant changes. It remains to be seen whether TSMC and Google's switch to their own designs will stick the landing, but it's exciting to say the least.

Was Google right to switch away from Snapdragon?

At the end of the day, with the Snapdragon Pixel on its way out, the big question is whether Google made the right decision.

As Rick Osterloh said in 2021, Google's main goal with Tensor has always been to “bring AI breakthroughs directly to Pixel.” And by that metric, Google appears to have achieved that goal. Long before anyone was pushing AI so hard, Pixel phones were building some cool AI features even if they weren't called AI. And with his Pixel 8, Google has stepped up its efforts. The counterargument to this, of course, is that many of Google's AI features won't run on the device anyway, but Samsung does so with the Galaxy S24 series despite using the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. I'm not sure if it's correct because I'm doing the same thing. Even that argument holds true. Anyway, the better argument is why so many features are only on the Pixel 8 Pro and not on the smaller model.

Personally, if I had to boil down the value of Tensor to one benefit, I would argue that it's cost.

Since Tensor's debut, Google has consistently been on the losing side of the price competition. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were priced at $599 and $899, respectively. That was $200 to $300 cheaper than Samsung's comparable flagship and, more importantly, Apple's iPhone.

And, sure, by doing away with the Snapdragon chip you're sacrificing battery life, performance, and a few other things, but I've always felt those were acceptable trade-offs. . The Pixel 8 series is slowly closing the price gap, and while both phones are $100 more expensive, they still offer the most performance and features at a lower price.

For me personally, that was enough. I've always loved Google Pixel smartphones, but devices like the Pixel 4, for example, never felt worth their price compared to their competitors. Ever since Tensor, it's felt like Pixel actually has some influence.

What do you think? Do you think it would have been better if Pixel had stuck with Snapdragon chips? Could it have cost more? What has been your experience with Pixels powered by Tensor? Let's discuss!

