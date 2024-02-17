Rapture Innovation Labs wins top honor at IESA Vision Summit and Awards 2024





Rapture Innovation Labs Pvt. Ltd., a pioneering audio technology startup, is pleased to announce yet another new achievement. The IESA Technology Awards 2024 Best Startup Award for Product Innovation and Innovation in Manufacturing 2024 was awarded at a recent awards ceremony. IESA Vision Summit 2024 has concluded.

Rapture received this award for its recently launched revolutionary Sonic Lamb headphones.

Featuring the world's first patented hybrid driver acoustics that allow users to feel music through bone and skin conduction, Rapture Innovation Labs' Sonic Lamb headphones stand for innovation, quality and excellence .

The IESA Technovation Awards are the ESDM industry's most prestigious awards. The IESA Technovation Award annually recognizes and recognizes the most innovative and influential individuals and organizations for their contributions to the Indian electronics design and manufacturing industry and ecosystem. This ecosystem has grown significantly in the areas of semiconductor and fabless products, electronic products, and manufacturing and design services. This year's Technology Industry Awards recognize contributions in the above areas from large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, and start-ups.

Co-founded by Navajith Karkera and Jagath Biddappa, Rapture Innovation Labs is redefining the boundaries of audio technology and is widely acclaimed as a breakthrough in the audio industry.

Sonic Lamb headphones feature the world's first patented hybrid driver acoustics that allow users to feel the music through bone and skin conduction. Designed, engineered and proudly manufactured in India for shipping to over 50 countries around the world, this product embodies the company's commitment to innovation and is a global leader in audio innovation, quality and excellence. Representing India on stage.

Navajith Karkera, co-founder and CEO of Rapture Innovation Labs, said: This recognition confirms our commitment to designing, engineering and manufacturing premium hardware products in India for the world. We are proud to contribute to India's electronics design and manufacturing sector and showcase our world-class audio products on a global stage. ”

Rapture Innovation Labs continues to invest in research to develop more innovative products in the audio category. The enthusiastic reception of the Sonic Lamb headphones, the first milestone in the company's journey, reinforced its efforts to create products that set new benchmarks of excellence.

About Rapture Innovation Labs Pvt Ltd.

Rapture Innovation Labs Pvt Ltd is a pioneering company supported by major startup enablers such as Deshpande Startups, T-Hub, SINE – IIT Bombay, TiE, NDBI – NID Ahmedabad, and the Ministry of Science and Technology and Government of Karnataka. An audio technology startup. Dedicated to revolutionizing the way people experience sound, the company focuses on innovation, research and design to create breakthrough audio products. Sonic Lamb headphones are the company's flagship product, setting a new standard for headphone audio experiences with patented technology. Rapture is one of seven global startups and the only one outside Europe to launch Sound Hub Denmark, a sound-focused innovation center in Struer Denmark co-founded by Bang & Olufsen, Harman Lifestyle and Aalborg. The company has been selected for the SoundTech Accelerator Program. The University, Denmark Sound Cluster and the City of Struer focus on supporting selected companies to develop, test and improve their technologies, products and businesses.

