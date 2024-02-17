Google releases Android 15 preview, here are the new features





While Samsung fans are looking forward to the One UI 6.1 update, Google is making Android 15 official by releasing the first test build for developers, who can build apps for the next version of the operating system. We have made it possible to start early.

Android 15 improves privacy, security, performance, and more. Since this is the first developer preview, Google hasn't revealed all the new features, so you'll have to wait for future builds to get the full picture of the next major Android update.

Android 15: What's new?

Android 15 includes an updated version of Privacy Sandbox, a Google-led effort primarily aimed at limiting the user data that websites and apps can use for targeted digital advertising. Android 15 also introduces new APIs to help developers optimize app performance and reduce power consumption, especially for apps that perform a lot of background operations.

Google is giving third-party apps like Snapchat and Instagram more control over your device's camera hardware, allowing these apps to use some of the same features available in your device's camera app. This also helps third-party apps take higher quality photos. This is something Samsung is already working on with its Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S24 series.

With Android 15, the screen recorder feature will be able to record the content of a specific app instead of the entire user interface. Google hasn't revealed everything officially, but Android Police reports that Android 15 will include a new home to two apps so users can immediately start using those apps in multi-window mode. It may also include features such as the option to create screen shortcuts.

Not everything in Android 15 works the same on Galaxy devices as it does on Pixel devices. For example, Samsung has implemented its own screen recorder, so Android 15 with partial screen recording functionality doesn't necessarily mean it's possible on Galaxy smartphones and tablets as well. The creation of shortcuts for app pairs, on the other hand, is something Samsung has allowed for years as it focuses on the multitasking capabilities of its devices.

When will Android 15 be released?

Google plans to release a total of two developer previews and four beta versions of Android 15 before the new version is released to the public. The final release of Pixel devices is expected to occur after July, unless unforeseen issues cause delays.

Samsung will need to adapt its core operating system to its One UI overlay, so it will likely take several more weeks or months before the new version of Android is available to users. As always, the company will reward our patience with features and improvements not found in the standard version of Android 15.

As far as eligibility is concerned, almost every smartphone or tablet launched by Samsung with Android 13 will have Android 15. Some devices that launched with Android 12 or earlier and are eligible for a 3rd or 4th generation Android upgrade will also get Android 15.

For the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, Android 15 is the first of seven major updates. The 2024 flagship will also be the first product from Samsung to move to his Android 15.

