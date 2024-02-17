'Android' author Chet Haas leaves Google





Android creator Chet Haas

After nearly 14 years at Google, Chet Haase, a key member of the Android team, announced Friday that he is leaving the company. Haase is the author of Androids: The Team that Built the Android Operating System. I consider this a showstopper. of the android world.

“Unlike many of my talented and unfortunate colleagues who have gone through a difficult period of technical layoffs over the past few years, my retirement was self-inflicted and I quit,” he said in a statement on his personal blog. I wrote about it in the article. “It's time for me to do something else. Rather than me leaving Google (Android), as Monty Python would say, it's time for me to use technology to do something completely different. I’m quitting.”

Oddly enough, that job is as a comedy screenwriter. This is thanks to his two-year MFA program, which he started at DePaul last fall, and comedy classes at Second City. Mr. Haase has been writing comedy scripts on the side for years, but it's hard to imagine that his recent changes at Google have influenced this career change, either.

Haase joined Google in 2010 to lead the Android UI Toolkit team, a role he held for almost nine years. Since then, he says, he's been “gradually rewinding” his career to focus more on writing code. And in recent years, he has served as Android Developer Advocate, Chief Android Developer Advocate, and Android Graphics Engineer, each of which he held for about two years. Now, he's “rewinding back to where he started” by focusing on school full-time.

But his main contribution to us outside of Google will last long beyond his career at the company. Android: The Team That Built the Android Operating System is the definitive insider history of the world's most popular personal computing platform, as told by those who were there. I bought this book in Kindle format when it was first published in his 2021 edition, but when I learned that Haase was retiring today, I picked up his Audible version to reacquaint him with the story. I took it. In any case, highly recommended.

“I had written a lot before that book, and several books before that one,” he writes about androids. “But the four-plus year project of conducting interviews and compiling first-hand stories about how it all came together has been the highlight of my writing life (so far!).”

