Follow your intuition: The science and psychology behind our intuition | Psychology





On a rainy night in London, a young woman walks towards the entrance of a side street, smiling to herself as she recalls the night she spent with a friend she had just broken up with at the station. She was about to walk down a dimly lit shortcut back to her lodgings when she stopped.

Something in her body tells her not to go down that road. She stopped and turned back toward the busy, well-lit but long journey home.

where are you going? She didn't hear the footsteps of the man walking behind her. He seemed to be thrown off by her change of direction. Her instincts screamed at her, but she didn't answer and hurried away along the main road.

We all have stories of roads we didn't walk, cafes we didn't enter, and times when our bodies reacted just a split second before something bad happened and we were saved. There are many terms for it. A sixth sense, intuition, something in the air.

According to Joel Pearson, a neuroscientist and psychologist at the University of New South Wales, the following happens in your brain at that moment: [Its] Process everything in your environment. This includes the time of day, the brightness of the lights, the brightness of the lights, the pace at which people walk, such as shadows, tone of voice, and much more.

You'll be making predictions based on prior learning, situations you've been in, movies you've watched, and everything you've experienced in life.

The vague concept that Pearson has been studying for 25 years is called intuition. The author of a new book called “The Intuition Toolkit,” he has settled on a solid definition of what many people can't articulate. It is about learning and actively using unconscious information to make better decisions and actions.

Mr Pearson works on the science of consciousness at UNSW's Future Minds Lab. In particular, how information from the unconscious influences our decisions, actions, and emotions, and how emotions influence that process. It's a very fascinating subject, but science was really bad at it, he says.

Joel Pearson, author of The Intuition Toolkit.Photo: Josh Morris

It is the science of psychophysics. Pearson describes the subfield of psychology as the development of blood testing and microscopy for the mind. But when you look at it under a microscope, it's not the cells, the neurons, the chemicals, the actions, the experiences, the expressions, whether it's depression or anxiety or mental images or intuition.

The goal of Pearson's research is to understand not only what intuition is, but also how it occurs, how it is used, and how we can use it better.

The first challenge was to come up with an accurate and useful definition of intuition. This is important. This is because many things fall into the categories of intuition paranoia, emotional thinking, cognitive biases, the human tendency to see patterns and connections that don't exist, and human fallibility in judging probabilities. Pearson calls this a false intuition, and says that if you trust it too much, you could be putting yourself at greater risk.

According to him, intuition contains three important elements. It is based on learned information, productive information, and unconscious information.

Learning informs how our brains process the unconscious information it receives. For example, consider a scenario where you are trying to choose a new cafe to have coffee or lunch.

You've been to hundreds of cafes before, and your brain processes everything from the temperature, the music, your hairstyle, the coffee machine, this, that, the cleanliness of the floors, the cleanliness of the windows. I just learned a few things. Pearson says these factors predict better eating and better coffee.

So when you're standing at the entrance to a cafe, your intuition applies those learnings to the wealth of unconscious information you're processing, and there your intuition tells you whether you want to eat or not. give to.

According to Pearson's definition, intuition must be productive. This is his way of clarifying the ongoing debate about whether intuition is good or bad and whether the term can cover any kind of automatic or emotion-driven decision-making. He wants to focus on situations where intuition works for the better.

And finally, what makes things so interesting in Pearson's lab is unconscious information. The sound of a co-worker's phone, the smell of coffee as you walk past a cafe, or the feel of the hot sun on your skin are just the tip of the iceberg.

The brain is good at limiting the spotlight, Pearson says, so it can focus all its resources on one narrow thing, like a spotlight on a stage. But all the sensory information on the rest of the iceberg is still being processed.

This is explained by what Pearson calls blind induction, which allows us to pick up information we weren't even aware of, such as throwing out our foot to deflect a soccer ball or snatching a falling object off a kitchen counter. is an example of how it can be incorporated into behavior. , or pull your child back from the road just before an invisible car speeds past.

Defining intuition is one thing. The next question Pearson seeks to answer is how we can use this information to explore and leverage our own intuition. To that end, he came up with “Smile,” a handy abbreviation for his five rules for understanding intuition and using it safely.

S stands for self-awareness, especially one's emotional state. When we feel stressed or emotional, our intuition is compromised by those emotions. In such a state, you should not trust what feels like intuition. Because what they were actually doing was relying on emotional thinking, fear, and paranoia.

M stands for mastery. Because it takes practice and learning to be able to use your intuition. The intuitive cues you rely on when choosing a cafe in Melbourne are less helpful when choosing a cafe in Tokyo. This is because they have not learned enough to support their intuition. As Pearson writes, when you're doing something for the first time, you can't rely on your intuition.

“I” stands for impulse and addiction, but is sometimes mistaken for intuition. The urge is an innate reflex, similar to what causes salmon to migrate upstream to spawn or birds to migrate north in winter. And anyone who has ever given in to an uncontrollable desire knows how convincing the addictive siren scream of that forbidden call can be. But that's not intuition.

L stands for low probability. Mr Pearson says our brains are very bad at understanding probability, as evidenced by the $7 billion Australians spent on the lottery in 2023. Fear of sharks or fear of being struck by lightning is not a gut feeling (unless you happen to be in a shark cage or standing on a barren hill in a storm). They also attribute random events to intuition, such as dreaming of a plane crashing the night before it actually crashes somewhere in the world.

And the last E stands for environment, which is tied to the learning aspect. Intuition should only be trusted in familiar and predictable situations, whether trusting intuition about future business partners in a completely different cultural context or intuition about the environment. Safety on the streets of different cities.

As a young woman who decades ago had made a different choice about which street to walk down that rainy London night, I couldn't help but feel in that moment that my intuition had saved me from danger. I can't go in. And for that I am very grateful.

