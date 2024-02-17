Presidents Day TV deals for sports fans: 35% off Samsung, LG and more this weekend





President's Day weekend is here. That means you'll save a lot of money on your TV bill. Retailers everywhere are offering deep discounts on some of the most popular TVs for watching sports. From his 30% price reduction on select sizes of Samsung's 'The Frame' to popular smart TVs for under $150, now is the perfect time to upgrade the core of your home entertainment system.

Our favorite TV deals to shop this President's Day weekend.

Here are some great deals on sports TVs that you can buy right now.

Samsung's Frame TV: Up to 33% off at Walmart Best Buy

This sale on CBS Sports readers' favorite TVs is probably the best TV sale we've seen so far in 2024.

Samsung's The Frame is a stunning high-definition television and a work of art rolled into one. When you're not watching a show or movie, you can switch to art mode to display your selected art collection or your own photos and artwork.

The unique frame and well-hidden cables make it look like a real framed piece of art hanging on your wall. When Sunday approaches, you can turn off Art Mode and watch the football game in all its QLED 4K glory.

This frame features a matte display film that limits light interference by reducing glare, so you can watch all your favorite shows and movies at the perfect angle. Additionally, this frame offers Quantum HDR, which expands the range of colors and contrast.

It's available in select sizes at Walmart, starting at $1,098 (down from $1,300) for the 50-inch size.

Purchase other sizes of Samsung's “The Frame”:

$1,098 at Walmart Silbox Outdoor TV: $899 (Save $321) Walmart

The Sylvox Deck Series TV is one of the best outdoor TVs you can find for under $1,000. This all-weather TV features an ultra-bright (1,000 nits) anti-glare screen with crystal-clear 2160p resolution. So you can watch the game any time of the day and enjoy bright and clear images. Works well anywhere with partial sun, including poolside and patios.

As summer approaches, the TV's built-in air circulation system keeps your TV cool, and its durable IP55 construction keeps out dust and water.

This durable outdoor TV in the 43-inch size is on sale at Walmart and Amazon for $899 (down from $1,220).

$899 at Walmart $899 at Amazon LG B3 Series OLED TV: $1,287 (Save $1,113) Best Buy

This 65-inch LG B3 series OLED TV features over 8.3 million self-emitting pixels that can be turned on and off individually to create the deepest blacks and perfect contrast. This results in sharp, detailed images that feel very realistic and surreal. The AI ​​processor automatically improves the picture and sound based on what you're watching, so you'll get a great 4K picture even if your source quality is poor.

One of the best OLED TVs on the market, this 4.5-star rated LG TV can currently be found on Amazon for just $1,277 (down from $2,000).

$1,277 at Amazon $1,300 at Best Buy 55-inch TCL Q6 Series QLED 4K Smart TV: $320 (Save $80) Amazon

Now's your chance to upgrade to a QLED TV on a budget. Best Buy and Amazon have reduced the price of this 4.0-star rated smart TV to $368. This is a savings of nearly 20% over other manufacturers' list price of $450. Retail company. It runs the Google TV operating system, so it's perfect for anyone with a Google Assistant-based smart home setup.

Beyond the enhanced QLED display, we like that there are modes to optimize this 4K TV for gaming. This TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats.

$320 at Amazon Best Buy $320 at Amazon 4 Series 4K Fire TV: Up to 29% off Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV features 4K UHD resolution and HDR 10 for crisp, high-contrast images that won't miss every detail in your games. Built-in Alexa lets you use voice commands to control your TV and check your score even when you're in another room.

The 4.5-star Amazon 4K Series Fire TV is perfect for those looking for a small TV. Sizes range from 43 inches to 55 inches. All sizes of Amazon 4 Series TVs are currently on sale for President's Day. The bigger TV you buy, the more money you save.

$300+ 40-inch Hisense FHD LED Roku TV: $148 Walmart

If you're looking for a small TV, Walmart has a number of great options for President's Day. That includes a 40-inch Hisense 1080p Roku smart TV for $148. It's not a 4K TV, but its small size may not affect your eyes too much.

This Hisense Roku TV features a 1080p high-definition LCD screen with full-array LED backlighting, adding even more crisp resolution. With its slim bezel design, the TV boasts wide viewing angles so everyone in the room can see the action. This makes it the perfect TV for offices, children's rooms, and other places where a big screen TV would be out of place.

$148 at Walmart 55-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K: $1,048 (save $450) Samsung

The Neo QLED 4K TV features some of the latest and greatest Samsung screen technology. Quantum LEDs deliver bright, vibrant colors, while HDR10+ mapping technology adds contrast, shading, and scene-specific tone adjustments for realistic images.

The anti-glare screen limits light reflections, so you can enjoy every detail of your QLED 4K TV no matter what time of day or where you place it. The 55-inch Neo QLED 4K TV is on sale at Amazon for just $1,048 (down from $1,500). You can save money on other sizes as well. Screen sizes range from 55-inch to 85-inch TVs, all available for sale.

$1,048+ 65-inch LG UR9000 Series 4K TV: $547 (Save $83) Walmart

This 4.3-star LG 4K TV is one of the best choices in its price range. It has an AI-powered processor that automatically enhances both picture and sound, converting low-resolution content to the crisper, more detailed 4K quality you need on your TV. AI automatically adjusts the screen brightness as the light levels change in the room, so you always get the perfect brightness level.

This LG TV is available on Amazon in all sizes from 43 inches to 75 inches, but the 65-inch size is the one with the best discount here. Normally priced at $630, you can get it on Amazon this President's Day weekend for $547.

Over $547 Over $550

