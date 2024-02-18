Google promises to fix Gemini, and some improvements are already in place





What you need to know Days after Google announced Gemini and its new mobile app, the company's Gemini product lead, Jack Krawczyk, promised a fix would be coming soon. Then less than a week later, Krawczyk followed up with several improvements to Gemini that had already been rolled out. This fix includes improvements to voice input on Android, fewer sign-in errors, fewer rejections, and more.

Google recently overhauled its AI efforts, rebranding Bard to Gemini and releasing new features including support for Gemini on mobile. But it wasn't perfect, at least not at launch. Due to the slow rollout, not all users had access to all of Gemini's new features. Those who had access to Gemini's latest features encountered several issues.

However, Google was quick to address this concern. Jack Krawczyk, his Gemini product lead at Google, assured users that a fix is ​​on the way. Although some issues still remain, Krawczyk posted an update on Friday on his X (formerly Twitter). This happened a day after Google surprisingly enhanced its AI model with the release of 1.5 Pro.

When Krawczyk first pointed out that Google was working quickly to fix Gemini's most important bugs, rejection was at the top of his list. Now, Krawczyk says, Google has cut the number of rejections by about half in just over a week since launching Gemini.

Additionally, Google has updated its Gemini app to automatically fill in voice requests after users have finished speaking. This move aims to make the Gemini experience similar to the traditional Google Assistant experience. Previously, users had to manually enter their requests after speaking, limiting Gemini's usefulness as a hands-free assistant.

Gemini's mobile app was initially limited to the US, but has since been released in more countries. The AI ​​assistant also had limited language support. This restriction required an avid user to change the language settings on her Android device to English and hopefully be able to sign in. There have been some sign-in errors associated with using this method of activating Gemini, but Krawczyk says many of these have been fixed.

Gemini (https://t.co/4axIwqpUYX) Weekend Update/Recap: Share how you use Gemini to iterate on business strategies and work through possible solutions using your favorite framework. We were blown away by all the people who helped us.For troublesome coding…February 16, 2024

see next

Gemini is now widely available to Android users as well. “Most users have mobile access via the Google app on iOS and via the Assistant opt-in on Android,” he wrote. “We will continue to roll it out in stages.”

Looking back at Krawczyk's initial list of things to fix as soon as possible, there are still a few things left unresolved. These include broader support for the Assistant's tasks, coding help, and the removal of some “preachy” guardrails. These fixes are probably still a work in progress.

But given how quickly Google released early improvements to Gemini, it probably won't take long.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/apps-software/google-highlights-recent-gemini-updates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos