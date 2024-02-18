Xbox on sale for less than Black Friday





Xbox Series S is on sale at Target for just $219.99. The sale comes in the wake of reports that Microsoft plans to make Xbox titles playable on other devices. The PlayStation 5 console has significantly outperformed the next generation Xbox console.

Thank you for registering!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.Download the app

The Xbox Series S is on sale for less than it was on Black Friday, following reports that Microsoft will share Xbox exclusives with other gaming platforms.

The Xbox Series S normally sells for $299, but Target is selling it for $219, or about $80 off. The Series S is already a cheaper version of the current console, retailing for $200 less than the Xbox Series X, which boasts higher levels of graphics performance and more storage.

According to IGN, this deal is even lower than the console's lowest Black Friday price, which sold for $229.99 on sale at Dell.

The sale follows a report from The Verge earlier this week that Microsoft plans to make many of its Xbox exclusive titles playable on other devices, including the PlayStation. The Verge reported that the move would mark a major shift in the company's strategy and give Microsoft an opportunity to generate more revenue.

Business Insider's Peter Kafka previously reported that the move was a white flag for Xbox to admit it had finally lost the console war it was struggling with.

According to a report from IGN, Sony has sold over 50 million PlayStation 5 consoles since its launch in November 2020, and approximately 21 million Xbox Series S and Series X units. According to the Financial Times, PS5 sales in 2023 increased by about 65% to 22.5 million units, while Xbox sales decreased by about 15% to 7.6 million units.

BI previously reported that despite years of releasing successful console-specific titles such as Halo, Xbox remains in third place in sales behind PlayStation and Nintendo consoles. did.

This move shows that Microsoft is clearly rethinking its strategy regarding the gaming division, but the company still appears to be focused on gaming. The company recently acquired Activision Blizzard, the developer of popular games such as “Call of Duty'' and “World of Warcraft,'' for $70 billion.

Xbox could use a strategic shift to highlight Xbox Game Pass, the Netflix for gaming that lets users pay a monthly subscription fee to play a variety of games owned by Microsoft and published by other studios. There is.

The change signals the company is moving away from making Xbox a one-stop-shop home media center, and instead moving its gaming division to sell products to consumers on any device.

According to Kotaku, players who purchase Xbox Series S through a Target deal will also receive a three-month free trial of Xbox Game Pass.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/xbox-now-on-sale-target-cheaper-than-black-friday-2024-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos